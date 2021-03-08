Coles County Board to vote on bridge project

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board plans to appropriate money for a bridge project in the northwestern part of the county, and set the work in motion by approving an engineering study.
During its meeting Tuesday, the board is scheduled to vote on using money from the Rebuild Illinois program for work on the bridge on County Road 1100N, about three miles north of Loxa.
The board's vote will be on "obligating known moneys" for the project, just less than $298,000 that the county expects from the state fund, county Engineer Rick Johnson said.
A more accurate cost, and what the work will actual entail, won't be known until after the engineering study takes place, Johnson said.
The board is also scheduled to vote on an engineering agreement for the project on Tuesday.
Johnson said the roughly $47,000 agreement with the Upchurch Group Inc. will be for a study looking at water flow, the condition of the existing bridge and other factors.
After the study, county leaders can decide whether to build a new bridge or perhaps replace it with a culvert, he said. It could be about two years before any construction takes place, Johnson said.
Current board Chairman Brandon Bell is set to preside at the meeting, though at one point he indicated he expected to resign from the board in February because of a planned move.
Bell said his move isn't completed yet and he still resides in the board district he represents, District 11, Charleston. That allows him to remain on the board for now and continue to serve as its chairman.
Bell said he now expects to complete the move next month.
The board's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the county courthouse in Charleston.
The meeting will be open to the public but attendance will be limited to 30 people because of precautions in place with the coronavirus pandemic.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for those who attend, according to information from the board's office.
A live video feed of the meeting will be available on the board's Facebook page.