Coles County Board to vote on bridge project

After the study, county leaders can decide whether to build a new bridge or perhaps replace it with a culvert, he said. It could be about two years before any construction takes place, Johnson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Current board Chairman Brandon Bell is set to preside at the meeting, though at one point he indicated he expected to resign from the board in February because of a planned move.

Bell said his move isn't completed yet and he still resides in the board district he represents, District 11, Charleston. That allows him to remain on the board for now and continue to serve as its chairman.

Bell said he now expects to complete the move next month.

The board's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the county courthouse in Charleston.

The meeting will be open to the public but attendance will be limited to 30 people because of precautions in place with the coronavirus pandemic.

Face masks and social distancing will be required for those who attend, according to information from the board's office.