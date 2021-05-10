Coles County Board to vote on chairman, new member

CHARLESTON — Brandon Bell will apparently continue to be a member of the Coles County Board and could also remain the board's chairman.
During its meeting Tuesday, the board is scheduled to vote to appoint Bell to a different board seat than the one he resigned from last month.
Bell would take over as the representative of board District 2, Charleston. Travis Coffey represented that district but also resigned in April.
A vote to appoint a member as board chairman is also on the Tuesday meeting's agenda.
Bell's resignation was expected, as he announced plans earlier to move out of board District 11, which he previously represented. However, as he now resides in Coffey's former district, he's eligible to fill that district's vacancy.
He had served as the board's chairman since his appointment to that position in December, which followed the 2020 election.
The board is also scheduled to vote to appoint a new member for District 11. The nominee is Bob Bennett, who indicated he plans to run for a full term on the board in 2022.
Bennett work at Porter Auto Body in Charleston and said he's been a volunteer firefighter with the Lincoln Fire Protection District for 23 years and also has served with several civic organizations.
Coffey said his decision to resign from the board was based on work time demands. His family-owned manufacturing business recently went through an expansion, he said.
Other votes scheduled for the board's meeting Tuesday include appropriating money from the state's Rebuild Illinois program to a bridge replacement project in North Okaw Township.
County Engineer Rick Johnson said $40,000 from the state program would help cover the township's contribution to the project. The county and township are sharing in funding the work, he said.
The bridge work has already started and the project site is on County Road 1700N about 2 miles north of Cooks Mills. The road is currently closed in that location and Johnson said the work is expected to be done within the next two months.
The board is also scheduled to vote on funding agreements with Morgan Township on two culvert replacements, with each contributing a just more than $12,200.
One culvert that will be replaced is located about a mile north of Rardin and the other is about a mile south of that unincorporated town, Johnson said.
The board's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the county courthouse in Charleston. It will be open to the public but attendance will be limited to 30 people because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
The live video feed of the meeting will be available on the board's Facebook page.