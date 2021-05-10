Coles County Board to vote on chairman, new member

The board is also scheduled to vote to appoint a new member for District 11. The nominee is Bob Bennett, who indicated he plans to run for a full term on the board in 2022.

Bennett work at Porter Auto Body in Charleston and said he's been a volunteer firefighter with the Lincoln Fire Protection District for 23 years and also has served with several civic organizations.

Coffey said his decision to resign from the board was based on work time demands. His family-owned manufacturing business recently went through an expansion, he said.

Other votes scheduled for the board's meeting Tuesday include appropriating money from the state's Rebuild Illinois program to a bridge replacement project in North Okaw Township.

County Engineer Rick Johnson said $40,000 from the state program would help cover the township's contribution to the project. The county and township are sharing in funding the work, he said.

The bridge work has already started and the project site is on County Road 1700N about 2 miles north of Cooks Mills. The road is currently closed in that location and Johnson said the work is expected to be done within the next two months.