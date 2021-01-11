Coles County Board to vote on funding for Odd Fellow Road bridge replacement

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board is set to approve funding for replacing a bridge on Odd Fellow Road near Mattoon, with work expected to take place later this year.
During its meeting Tuesday, the board is scheduled to vote on an agreement that would allow use of federal highway appropriations to cover 80% percent of the cost of the $840,000 project.
A separate vote is scheduled for the board to allocate county highway funds for the county's required 20% contribution to the cost.
The bridge is about a half-mile south of Lafayette Avenue in Mattoon on the road that also connects to Old State Road at Mattoon's south edge.
The bridge will be replaced and road shoulders will be widened, county Engineer Rick Johnson said.
Johnson said the road will be closed and detours will be needed while the work takes place, expected in late spring or early summer. He said the work will likely take about three months to complete.
The board's other votes Tuesday include approval of agreements with two county townships to split the costs on culvert replacement projects.
One of the scheduled projects is in North Okaw Township on County Road 410E, also known as Morgan Lane, about 1 1/3 miles northeast of Cooks Mills.
With the agreement, the county and township would each contribute half of the $19,900 cost.
Johnson said the road will be closed during the work, which might take place next month if weather allows.
The other culvert replacement is in East Oakland Township, on County Road 2225E about two miles northwest of Oakland. The total cost is $9,600 and Johnson said the work should take place in the spring.
The board's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the county courthouse in Charleston. Some in-person attendance will be allowed but it will be limited to six members of the public because of restrictions in place with the coronavirus pandemic.
The board's office issued an announcement that said the maximum number of people allowed at the meeting will be 25.
However, that includes the 12 board members and other county officials who regularly attend the meeting, the announcement. It said that meant the maximum number of those from the general public will be six.
Social distancing and face mask requirements will be in place for those who attend the meeting, the announcement said. It also said a live video feed of the meeting will be available on the board's Facebook page.