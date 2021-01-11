Coles County Board to vote on funding for Odd Fellow Road bridge replacement

The board's other votes Tuesday include approval of agreements with two county townships to split the costs on culvert replacement projects.

One of the scheduled projects is in North Okaw Township on County Road 410E, also known as Morgan Lane, about 1 1/3 miles northeast of Cooks Mills.

With the agreement, the county and township would each contribute half of the $19,900 cost.

Johnson said the road will be closed during the work, which might take place next month if weather allows.

The other culvert replacement is in East Oakland Township, on County Road 2225E about two miles northwest of Oakland. The total cost is $9,600 and Johnson said the work should take place in the spring.

The board's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the county courthouse in Charleston. Some in-person attendance will be allowed but it will be limited to six members of the public because of restrictions in place with the coronavirus pandemic.