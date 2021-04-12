Coles County Board to vote on renewing waste program

CHARLESTON — Coles County is set to renew a waste collection program that replaced a rural trash drop-off program two years ago.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Coles County Board is scheduled to vote on the program that provides grants to help with trash collection, recycling and similar activities.
The county uses funds for the program that once went to the rural drop-off program, which ended after Illinois Environmental Protection Agency officials indicated that it was being conducted improperly.
County townships and municipalities can apply for the grants to cover part of the costs of the events they sponsor.
Events such as clean-up days can receive $3,000 from the program while recycling and similar events are eligible for $4,000.
Four different events received funding from the program last year, according to Sarah Mummel, solid waste coordinator with the Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission.
Mummel said just more than $9,000 of the program’s funds were spent last year and the same budgeted amount of $20,000 is available this year.
The earlier, long-running program, often called the “roll off” program, had trash bins placed in various rural areas of the county once each month, available for county residents.
However, the IEPA indicated that such a program couldn’t take place in the same location that often. With the current program, the grant recipients are responsible for meeting state requirements.
Meanwhile, other votes scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting include approval of agreements related to replacing a bridge that crosses Kickapoo Creek about four miles southwest of Charleston.
The board’s votes will be on an agreement with the two county townships the bridge borders, Charleston and Lafayette, for engineering and construction costs.
The townships will provide funds based on their assessed property values, with Charleston Township contributing 68%, county Engineer Rick Johnson said.
Johnson said the engineering agreement with ESI Consultants Ltd. of Charleston is not to exceed $19,000. Construction costs will be determined during the engineering study, he said.
Johnson said the bridge is located on County Road 1200E and construction, which will address deck replacement, will likely take place in the summer of 2022.
The board is also scheduled to vote on awarding a contract for nearly $96,000 to DePew & Owen Buildings Inc. of Centralia for pier repairs on another bridge. The company submitted the lower of two bids the county received.
Johnson said the bridge is on County Road 1100E and crosses Kickapoo Creek in Lafayette Township, and the township will contribute 60% of the cost. He said the work should take place this summer.
Also Tuesday, the board is set to vote to authorize electronic payments for donations to the county animal shelter, which doesn’t receive tax funding.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the board’s meeting room at the county courthouse in Charleston.
It will be open to public but with an attendance limit of 30 people because of the coronavirus pandemic. Faces masks and social distancing will be required.
A live video feed of the meeting will also be available on the board’s Facebook page.