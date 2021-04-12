Coles County Board to vote on renewing waste program

Johnson said the bridge is located on County Road 1200E and construction, which will address deck replacement, will likely take place in the summer of 2022.

The board is also scheduled to vote on awarding a contract for nearly $96,000 to DePew & Owen Buildings Inc. of Centralia for pier repairs on another bridge. The company submitted the lower of two bids the county received.

Johnson said the bridge is on County Road 1100E and crosses Kickapoo Creek in Lafayette Township, and the township will contribute 60% of the cost. He said the work should take place this summer.

Also Tuesday, the board is set to vote to authorize electronic payments for donations to the county animal shelter, which doesn’t receive tax funding.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the board’s meeting room at the county courthouse in Charleston.

It will be open to public but with an attendance limit of 30 people because of the coronavirus pandemic. Faces masks and social distancing will be required.

A live video feed of the meeting will also be available on the board’s Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.