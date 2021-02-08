 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County Board to vote on support for business coronavirus-relief grant
0 comments

Coles County Board to vote on support for business coronavirus-relief grant

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board is set on Tuesday to give its support to a coronavirus-relief grant for a small electronics component shipping business.

The vote in support of the grant application from NiNe Trading Co., located near Ashmore, would be the second for the county as part of the state’s Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.

NiNe Trading Co. is applying for a $25,000 grant from the program, which provides relief to businesses adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

A grant applications needs a vote of support from the municipal government that has jurisdiction in the business’ location.

Coles County COVID resource center

The only other grant application that went through the county board for support was in April from the Airport Steakhouse restaurant at Coles County Memorial Airport.

The cities of Charleston and Mattoon have handled numerous other applications for businesses in those cities.

According to the application from NiNe Trading Co., the 15-year-old company is seeking the grant funds to help it to continue to cover payroll and other expenses.

Coles County sees daytime low of 1 below, light snowfall over weekend

A travel decrease and overall caution concerning worldwide trade because of the pandemic have impacted the business’ revenue, owner Clint Miller said in the application.

The board’s vote on support of the application is scheduled during the board’s meeting that’s set to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Lake Land to sell old Workforce Development Center furniture

A required public hearing on the application will precede the meeting at 6:45 p.m.

The meeting and public hearing will take place at the county courthouse in Charleston.

They will be open to the public but attendance will be limited to 30 members of the public because of coronavirus restrictions, according to an announcement from the board’s office.

The wearing of face masks and social distancing will be required for those who attend the meeting, the announcement said.

Eastern Illinois University players who went to the NFL

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: 'Things are beginning to click' on vaccine

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News