Coles County Board to vote on support for business coronavirus-relief grant

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board is set on Tuesday to give its support to a coronavirus-relief grant for a small electronics component shipping business.

The vote in support of the grant application from NiNe Trading Co., located near Ashmore, would be the second for the county as part of the state’s Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.

NiNe Trading Co. is applying for a $25,000 grant from the program, which provides relief to businesses adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

A grant applications needs a vote of support from the municipal government that has jurisdiction in the business’ location.

The only other grant application that went through the county board for support was in April from the Airport Steakhouse restaurant at Coles County Memorial Airport.

The cities of Charleston and Mattoon have handled numerous other applications for businesses in those cities.