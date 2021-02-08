Coles County Board to vote on support for business coronavirus-relief grant

A travel decrease and overall caution concerning worldwide trade because of the pandemic have impacted the business’ revenue, owner Clint Miller said in the application.
The board’s vote on support of the application is scheduled during the board’s meeting that’s set to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A required public hearing on the application will precede the meeting at 6:45 p.m.
The meeting and public hearing will take place at the county courthouse in Charleston.
They will be open to the public but attendance will be limited to 30 members of the public because of coronavirus restrictions, according to an announcement from the board’s office.
The wearing of face masks and social distancing will be required for those who attend the meeting, the announcement said.
