Coles County burn ban in effect due to dry, windy weather

CHARLESTON — Coles County is under a burn ban until at least Monday afternoon due to dry, windy weather conditions.

Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said in an announcement Saturday evening that all the fire chiefs for all of the rural fire protection districts in Coles County are in agreement that they and the agency will institute a county wide burn ban until Monday afternoon, if it rains then.

Hilgenberg said this means there shall be no open burning of any kind allowed in Coles County until the ban is lifted.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

