Coles County burn ban lifted

CHARLESTON — The Coles County burn ban has been lifted, officials said.

"Considering the amount of precipitation that has now fallen in the county, the decision has been made to lift the burn ban at this time," Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

"If the next days if the weather stays dry and the landscape dries out, a future burn ban may be put in place. So, before you burn please check with your local fire department or social media."

The ban had been in place since Saturday, fueled in part by fires in fields in neighboring Clark County.

Hilgenberg said in an announcement Saturday evening that all the fire chiefs for all of the rural fire protection districts in Coles County were in agreement that they and the agency will institute a countywide burn ban.

The ban prohibited open burning of any kind in the county.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

