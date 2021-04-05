Coles County clerk expects voter interest in Tuesday's election

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Charleston's mayoral and council elections are unopposed but there are three candidates competing for one seat on the Charleston school board.

Coe said all the county's polling places will be open for voting from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. Face masks and hand sanitizer for voters will be provided as part of the precautions in place with the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

She also said there are some things voters should keep in mind before going to the polls Tuesday.

With the recent high interest in early voting, Coe said voters should know that those ballots can't be turned in at a voter's polling place on Election Day. In those situations, voters will receive a new ballot and have to fill in that one, she explained.

Coe also urged voters to familiarize themselves with the offices that will be up for election and appear on the ballots in their polling places. If a ballot doesn't have something the voter expects to see, the voter should inquire about it with the polling place's election judges, she said.