Coles County clerk expects voter interest in Tuesday's election

CHARLESTON — Early voting has been "steady" and there appears to be significant interest in Tuesday's election, Coles County Clerk Julie Coe said.
Voter turnout for consolidated elections such as Tuesday's is traditionally far lower than for presidential elections, when two-thirds of registered voters regularly cast ballots.
But Coe noted the large number of candidates running for Mattoon city positions, as well as other contested races, could bring out voters.
She said there had been nearly three times as many early votes cast as of Monday than there were for the 2019 consolidated election.
Overall, there had been 889 early votes cast compared to a total of 319 two years ago, Coe said. She also said there had been 140 mailed ballots as of Monday while 28 were cast by mail in 2019.
The consolidated election features races from a variety of local governments, highlighted locally Tuesday by four candidates for the mayor of Mattoon and 12 vying for four seats on the city's council.
Charleston's mayoral and council elections are unopposed but there are three candidates competing for one seat on the Charleston school board.
Coe said all the county's polling places will be open for voting from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. Face masks and hand sanitizer for voters will be provided as part of the precautions in place with the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
She also said there are some things voters should keep in mind before going to the polls Tuesday.
With the recent high interest in early voting, Coe said voters should know that those ballots can't be turned in at a voter's polling place on Election Day. In those situations, voters will receive a new ballot and have to fill in that one, she explained.
Coe also urged voters to familiarize themselves with the offices that will be up for election and appear on the ballots in their polling places. If a ballot doesn't have something the voter expects to see, the voter should inquire about it with the polling place's election judges, she said.
Meanwhile, same-day registration and voting, known as "grace" voting, will again be available on Tuesday.
But Coe said those who want to register or change any of their registration information must do that and vote at one of the county's early voting locations. Those are the County Clerk's Office at the courthouse in Charleston and the Salvation Army at 1300 Richmond Ave., Mattoon.