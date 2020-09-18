 Skip to main content
Coles County clerk fields community questions about state letter
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Clerk's Office has been fielding questions from many community members who received a state letter about mail in voting. 

"Our office has been inundated today (Friday) with phone calls concerning the letter from the Illinois Secretary of State's Office," said County Clerk Julie Coe. She added that the county clerk's office did not mail this letter even though her office contact information is on it.

Coe said that while the letter states, "Your local election authority had indicated that you have not yet applied for a ballot...", that may not be accurate.

"We encourage any citizen that has completed and mailed us a vote-by-mail application to not be concerned," Coe said. "Vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed out Sept. 24. If you do not receive your ballot by Oct. 8th, then contact our office."

Coe said registered Coles County voters can still vote at their precinct location on Nov. 3 or they can opt to early vote at either the clerk’s office or the Mattoon Salvation Army beginning Sept. 24.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

