Coles County early voting begins May 19 for primary election

CHARLESTON — Coles County Clerk Julie Coe has issued a reminder that early voting for the June 28 general primary election is scheduled to begin May 19.

Those interested in voting early may cast their ballots on weekdays at the County Clerk’s Office in Charleston, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or at the Salvation Army Citadel in Mattoon, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early voting at these locations will be available through June 27. Both locations will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25.

Requested vote by mail ballots are set to be mailed out beginning May 19. Early voting on the Eastern Illinois University campus will be available in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union's Bridge Lounge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22 to June 24.

Early voting offers an opportunity for any registered voter to cast their ballot prior to election day. Any vote cast early is final and may not be revoked, and the early voter will not be eligible to cast a vote on election day.

Those seeking more information about early voting may visit the county clerk’s website at www.co.coles.il.us/elections or call 217-348-0524.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

