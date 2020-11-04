Coles County election recap: What happened and who won

"She has been very inquisitive about all of this with us," Peggy Farris said of the election. James Farris added that, "She is realizing it makes a difference by voting."

Rick Choate had a bit of a wait Tuesday morning to do something he's done since he's been old enough to do it. A steady line of voters waited their turns mid-morning at the Charleston school district central office building polling place, perhaps a sign of the times. Choate agreed that there's more interest in the election this time around.

"This election is the most significant I've participated in," he said. Choate first voted in the 1972 presidential election. He was 18 years old and that was the first election after the voting age was changed from 21. On Tuesday, he said this year's election also marked the first time that three of his children were old enough to cast ballots as well. "For us as a family, it's very significant."

The school office was the site for voting for Charleston precincts 1 and 12 on Tuesday and nearly 130 people had voted there by mid-morning, according to election judges at the site.