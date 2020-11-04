Coles County election recap: What happened and who won

CHARLESTON — Election judges in Charleston and Mattoon reported a turnout that was steady throughout Election Day Tuesday, with voters waiting outside of some precincts before the doors opened at 6 a.m.
"We had a line out the door this morning," said Joy Russell, an election judge at University Baptist Church, 2800 University Drive. By early afternoon, 290 people had voted at the church, the polling place for Charleston precincts 10 and 11. Polling places throughout Coles County closed at 7 p.m.
Russell, who has been an election judge for six years, said the University Baptist polling place's turnout compared to that of previous presidential election years. But the high interest in early voting likely affected that, she added.
Here are some the key race updates from Tuesday:
At the Charleston Masonic Temple, 651 W. Lincoln Ave., nearly 300 voters from Charleston precincts 6 and 8 had voted by the afternoon.
"It's been really busy," said Brenda Walters, an election judge since 2014. "A lot of people voted early and we've still had a good turnout."
No major problems were reported by election authorities across the state.
Few races had enough vote totals to be decided by Tuesday evening. Two of the few were for U.S. Senate, which Democrat Dick Durbin won, and the presidential contest, which had former Vice President Joe Biden earning more votes in the state over GOP President Donald Trump.
Voter Natasha Grayson was one of many to cast their votes at First Presbyterian Church at 10 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon throughout the day. Grayson said she prefers to vote in person so that she will not have to worry about her ballot getting lost in the mail.
"It's been very good turnout. This is the biggest I have ever seen turnout," election judge Robin Reed said, adding she has served in this role for 12 years now. She added that voters were lined up outside the church when the doors opened that morning, as well.
First Presbyterian was the polling place site for Lafayette precincts 1, 3 and 4. Reed said one of the precincts usually has low turnout, but all three were very active on Tuesday.
Reed said she and her fellow election judges stayed busy all day helping voters and taking turns, as a COVID-19 precaution, sanitizing all of the surfaces touched during the voting process as a COVID-19 precaution.
"People have been very good about making sure that they hand sanitize and distance. They have been really cooperative, and that's been helpful," said election judge Lisa Dallas at Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium in Mattoon, adding that the election judges regularly sanitized the voting booths and machines and the pens and ballot sleeves. "We want people to realize we are taking this seriously. We have their safety in mind and ours, because we are here all day."
Lisa Dallas said there had been a steady flow of voters throughout the morning at the polling place in the auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave. She said the morning turnout seemed to be a little less than the 2016 election, perhaps due to voter concerns about COVID-19.
Voters James and Peggy Farris said they appreciated all the precautions that were taken at the polling place and felt safe there. The couple were accompanied by their daughter, Brianna Farris, and 8-year-old granddaughter, Rylie Farris, at the polls.
Rylie said she enjoyed helping slide her family's completed ballots into the ballot machine after they voted. Brianna Farris said her daughter wanted to go with them to the polling place because she has been really interested in politics lately.
"She has been very inquisitive about all of this with us," Peggy Farris said of the election. James Farris added that, "She is realizing it makes a difference by voting."
Rick Choate had a bit of a wait Tuesday morning to do something he's done since he's been old enough to do it. A steady line of voters waited their turns mid-morning at the Charleston school district central office building polling place, perhaps a sign of the times. Choate agreed that there's more interest in the election this time around.
"This election is the most significant I've participated in," he said. Choate first voted in the 1972 presidential election. He was 18 years old and that was the first election after the voting age was changed from 21. On Tuesday, he said this year's election also marked the first time that three of his children were old enough to cast ballots as well. "For us as a family, it's very significant."
The school office was the site for voting for Charleston precincts 1 and 12 on Tuesday and nearly 130 people had voted there by mid-morning, according to election judges at the site.
"It's been brisk, very brisk," said Jim Hayes, who's been an election judge for 12 years. Hayes also said voters had been diligent about wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and follow other precautions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Each election judge was seated because a plastic shield as well.
