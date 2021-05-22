Coles County electronics recycling drop-off event fills up in less than two hours

CHARLESTON — Boxes full of televisions, computers, and other office equipment filled the Coles County Memorial Airport's west parking lot late Saturday morning as the electronics recycling drop-off event reached capacity in less than two hours.

The Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission started at the scheduled time of 8 a.m., but many community members arrived early to ensure they could drop off their unwanted electronics items.

"We had people lined up when I get here at 7 a.m.," said Sarah Mummel, who is the solid waste coordinator and GIS technician for the commission. The event was set to continue until 1 p.m. or when the semitrailers there were full, whichever came first. It ended up concluding by 9:45 a.m.