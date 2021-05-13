 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County electronics recycling event set for May 22
0 comments
top story

Coles County electronics recycling event set for May 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

CHARLESTON — Coles County residents can recycle electronics during a drop-off event later this month.

The recycling event is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, at Coles County Memorial Airport, according to a news release from the county Regional Planning and Development Commission.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. or when trucks are full, whichever comes first.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Participants should enter at the airport's east entrance across from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Proof of county residency will be required.

Watch now: Bell to continue as Coles County Board chairman

Accepted items include computers, monitors, televisions, printers, fax machines, scanners, DVD players and recorders, VCRs, video game consoles, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers, electronic keyboards and mice, small-scale servers and portable digital music players.

There will be a $5 fee for each TV and monitor recycled, with a total limit of seven.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Students hold private prom amid pandemic

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News