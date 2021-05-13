Coles County electronics recycling event set for May 22

CHARLESTON — Coles County residents can recycle electronics during a drop-off event later this month.

The recycling event is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, at Coles County Memorial Airport, according to a news release from the county Regional Planning and Development Commission.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. or when trucks are full, whichever comes first.

Participants should enter at the airport's east entrance across from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Proof of county residency will be required.

Accepted items include computers, monitors, televisions, printers, fax machines, scanners, DVD players and recorders, VCRs, video game consoles, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers, electronic keyboards and mice, small-scale servers and portable digital music players.

There will be a $5 fee for each TV and monitor recycled, with a total limit of seven.

