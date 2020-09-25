Coles County landlords speak out against eviction moratorium

Coles County association member Jim Wood of Charleston said the moratorium's "broad brush" has limited landlords' ability to remove troublesome tenants. For example, Wood said he has been unable to evict tenants whose domestic quarrels have made their apartment building less desirable to other tenants.

The rental market in Charleston had already been in an extended downturn due Eastern Illinois University's enrollment markedly dropping for some time before the student count began recovering recently, Wood said.

"It's going to be a really hard year. There are going to be a bunch of local landlords in hot water," Wood said.

Palmer said the state moratorium includes a "key provision" that a tenant can still be evicted if he or she is a direct threat to other tenants or the property, or violates any applicable regulations. He said this provision also does not relieve the tenant of the obligation to pay rent.

Illinois requires landlords to give tenants five days' notice that they intend to pursue eviction for nonpayment of rent, allowing renters those five days to catch up before their landlord can file for eviction in court.