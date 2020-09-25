Coles County landlords speak out against eviction moratorium

MATTOON — Coles County Landlord Association member Bill Standerfer is among those voicing opposition to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's extended renter eviction moratorium and to a new federal moratorium.
Standerfer, of Mattoon, said he is always is willing to work with tenants struggling due to COVID-19 issues, but stay in touch with him and try to pay what they can on their rent
"However, we have a few who we know have the means to pay but are using the eviction ban to avoid paying," Standerfer said. "These dishonest people put the landlord in a cash crisis, as all costs such as taxes, insurance and maintenance must still be paid."
The governor this month announced that he will extend the moratorium for another 30 days. The suspension was put into place to help with renters who have fallen behind on payments due to COVID.
“We will use every legal tool at our disposal to keep people safe and healthy and employed and housed," Pritzker said at the time.
Previously, the state dedicated 150 million to emergency rental assistance and emergency mortgage assistance program.
Bob Palmer, of the group Housing Action Illinois, said protecting renters is a crucial part of the COVID-19 response. His statewide organization seeks to protect and expand affordable housing in the state. Palmer said he understands landlord concerns, but that preventing evictions due to the coronavirus is a moral imperative.
"We are in extraordinary times because of the public health emergency," Palmer said.
Landlord groups, however, say property owners are stuck in the middle, with debts growing as the pandemic continues.
Last month, the Coles County association lent its name to the Illinois Rental Property Owners Association's response to the extensions. The governor's actions "can no longer be considered reasonable" at this point in the pandemic, the group said in a statement. It cited a National Multifamily Housing Council analysis that showed 86.9% of renters had paid rent as of Aug. 13, which was less than a 2% decrease in payment from last year.
"There is no rent payment crisis as Gov. Pritzker has claimed. Unemployment benefits have successfully supported renters during the pandemic," the Illinois association stated. The response went on to state that the moratorium has overridden property owner rights and caused financial harm to working-class landlords.
Coles County association member Jim Wood of Charleston said the moratorium's "broad brush" has limited landlords' ability to remove troublesome tenants. For example, Wood said he has been unable to evict tenants whose domestic quarrels have made their apartment building less desirable to other tenants.
The rental market in Charleston had already been in an extended downturn due Eastern Illinois University's enrollment markedly dropping for some time before the student count began recovering recently, Wood said.
"It's going to be a really hard year. There are going to be a bunch of local landlords in hot water," Wood said.
Palmer said the state moratorium includes a "key provision" that a tenant can still be evicted if he or she is a direct threat to other tenants or the property, or violates any applicable regulations. He said this provision also does not relieve the tenant of the obligation to pay rent.
Illinois requires landlords to give tenants five days' notice that they intend to pursue eviction for nonpayment of rent, allowing renters those five days to catch up before their landlord can file for eviction in court.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention also issued a nationwide eviction moratorium in early September that will be in effect through Dec. 31 for tenants whose incomes have been disrupted by the pandemic. Officials have said local courts will still resolve disputes between renters and landowners about whether the moratorium applies in a particular case.
Standerfer said he is dubious about the CDC's contention that evictions will spread the virus. He said he feels that its moratorium is vague on many details, including how lost income for property owners will be addressed.
"Some landlords, perhaps many, will be unable to absorb several months of unpaid rental income while still paying all of the expenses. Foreclosures will follow. Property values will decline due to lack of maintenance. Fewer housing options will be available," Standerfer said.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
