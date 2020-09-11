Coles County part of record-breaking requests to vote by mail

MATTOON — The number of vote-by-mail applications has broken records at county clerks' offices throughout the region, as tens of thousands of Central Illinoisans have opted to vote early this fall.
The coronavirus pandemic has driven a national shift toward mail-in ballots because of health risks associated with large gatherings. Statewide, more than 1.3 million voters had requested mail-in ballots as of Sept. 4. The increase comes after lawmakers required election authorities this year to send applications to millions of active registered voters by Aug. 1.
Coles County Clerk Julie Coe said the county had processed 2,874 vote-by-mail applications, out of 29,331 registered voters, earlier this month. That's shattering the previous record of 908.
Meanwhile, for people who want to vote in person but before Election Day on Nov. 3, early voting begins Sept. 24, with schedules varying by county.
County clerks said they will be taking extra safety precautions for all those who opt to vote in person.
"This election is one for the ages," McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said.
A handful of states have long conducted elections exclusively by mail, and many others expanded vote-by-mail opportunities this year. President Donald Trump has said there may be voter fraud, which many state election authorities say is unsubstantiated. Operational changes from new leadership of the U.S. Postal Service also have fueled concerns about its ability to deliver an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots.
Records are being set across the region for vote-by-mail applications. Here's a sample of what other Central Illinois counties reported earlier this month:
- McLean County had received 10,005 vote-by-mail applications of 61,000 registered voters, and the Bloomington Election Commission had received 11,196 applications out of the 50,500 voters in that city. Thousands more applications are expected.
- Livingston County had received 2,530 vote-by-mail applications of 21,573 registered voters, said County Clerk Kristy Masching. The previous record was 629. She estimates her office will get 5,000 applications.
- Logan County had received 2,394 applications of 18,002 registered voters, said County Clerk Theresa Moore.
- Macon County had received 7,536 applications, of 70,796 registered voters, doubling their previous record of 3,269, said County Clerk Josh Tanner.
- Tazewell County had received about 11,000 applications of 92,000 registered voters, compared with the previous record of 2,600, said County Clerk John Ackerman.
- DeWitt County has 900 applications of 10,600 registered voters, compared with about 200 applications normally, said County Clerk Dana Smith.
Election authorities said they've been able to keep up so far processing the applications. Sept. 24 is the first day that ballots will be mailed to people who have requested them.
The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 29. Authorities recommend that people who want to vote by mail return the application they received in the mail as soon as possible.
Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, but authorities say voters should return them as soon as they are ready.
"Don't hold those off until the very end and flood the offices," said Akcerman, of Tazewell County.
Ballots are barcoded so only one mail-in ballot application can be recorded. If a person tries to vote again with early voting or on Election Day, the system will not allow this because their ballot already has been processed.
Coe said people who have requested a vote-by-mail ballot can still vote on Election Day, but must return the ballot they received. If they leave the ballot at home, they must fill out a provisional ballot, she said. If the voter requested a mail-in ballot but did not receive it, he or she would sign an affidavit before voting.
Some counties are offering drop boxes for people who don't want to vote in person but also don't want to mail their ballots. Coe said Coles County would not use a drop box because they are difficult to secure, but ballots may be dropped off at the clerk's office, 651 Jackson Ave, Room 122, in Charleston.
No matter how people vote this year, Central Illinois election authorities just want them to cast their ballots.
"We are all working diligently to provide a safe and secure environment for our voters to cast their ballots in the November election," Masching said. "Each voter has the opportunity to select the option which they feel the most comfortable with."
