Coles County part of record-breaking requests to vote by mail

Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, but authorities say voters should return them as soon as they are ready.

"Don't hold those off until the very end and flood the offices," said Akcerman, of Tazewell County.

Ballots are barcoded so only one mail-in ballot application can be recorded. If a person tries to vote again with early voting or on Election Day, the system will not allow this because their ballot already has been processed.

Coe said people who have requested a vote-by-mail ballot can still vote on Election Day, but must return the ballot they received. If they leave the ballot at home, they must fill out a provisional ballot, she said. If the voter requested a mail-in ballot but did not receive it, he or she would sign an affidavit before voting.

Some counties are offering drop boxes for people who don't want to vote in person but also don't want to mail their ballots. Coe said Coles County would not use a drop box because they are difficult to secure, but ballots may be dropped off at the clerk's office, 651 Jackson Ave, Room 122, in Charleston.

No matter how people vote this year, Central Illinois election authorities just want them to cast their ballots.