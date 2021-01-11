Coles County police say reform legislation includes misconceptions, needs more input

CHARLESTON — Proposed criminal justice reform legislation currently being mulled by the Illinois General Assembly should have included input from law enforcement, several Coles County police officials say.
The local officers voiced concerns about misconceptions, safety issues and funding shortfalls they think might result from the proposal put forward by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus in response to national issues of police brutality.
A 611-page amendment to House Bill 163 would heavily revamp use-of-force guidelines, mandate body cameras for every law enforcement agency, end cash bail, remove some qualified immunity protections, and strip collective bargaining rights relating to discipline from police unions. Further language could be added in a future amendment as well.
"My concern is that it doesn't appear that law enforcement had much of a voice in this," said Tyler Heleine, chief deputy of the Coles County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement might not agree with many of the legislation's proposals but "some discussion" could alleviate the concerns many police officers have, Heleine said.
Charleston police Chief Chad Reed noted the proposal requires officers to wear body cameras. All law enforcement agencies in the county have those but relied on state grants to purchase them, he said.
Eastern Illinois University police Chief Kent Martin said there are other examples in the proposal that could equal unfunded mandates. Police departments now have to wait on state reimbursement for much of the training the legislation would require, he said.
"This is just an even bigger hit," Martin said. "We're in favor of training but we just have to be able to pay for it."
Mattoon police Chief Jason Taylor said he believes that the proposed House Bill 163 is a "poorly written, knee jerk reaction" made by opportunists seeking office or political funding and support in their district.
"It attempts to demonize police officers for decades of failed social policy," Taylor said. “This bill will enable criminals and a certain class of lawyers that file frivolous, unwarranted, but expensive lawsuits. The most egregious consequence of this bill will be the harm done to citizens and victims of crime.”
With the proposal also calling for bans on no-knock search warrants and choke holds, EIU Chief Martin also said there are times when those rarely used methods are needed for officer safety.
Many police agencies have already addressed the use of choke holds in light of their connection to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, Martin added.
The legislation also calls for the removal of protections for officers against lawsuits alleging civil rights violations.
Charleston Chief Reed said there are ways officers are held accountable in those situations now but he thinks eliminating the immunity would lead to a "mass exodus" of police officers out of Illinois.
The officials also noted the argument supporting eliminating cash bail, another of the proposal's provisions, helping keep some from being kept in custody for inordinate lengths of time.
The complete eliminations would be going "from one extreme to the others," however, Heleine said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday said he was generally “in favor of the process and the work that the Black Caucus has done overall.”
But when pressed on specific provisions in the bill that have been seen as controversial, especially as it relates to changes in how policing is done in the state, Pritzker said he would wait until the final version of the bill is presented to him.
“Those bills are quite extensive, I’m not going to go down every issue,” he said. “But, I have favored ending cash bail, I’ve worked with (Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago) on it. … I favor the work that (Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul) is doing on police reform, we’re all working together, I think, to get good results.”
Raoul’s bill, which would reform police certification and standards, has support from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, in contrast to other criminal justice legislation from the Black Caucus that has faced strong opposition from law enforcement.
The omnibus criminal justice legislation, originally introduced as an amendment to House Bill 163, was also filed as an amendment House Bill 3653 Sunday as lawmakers continue to consider changes to existing language and additions of new language. Either bill would require action in the Senate before moving to the House for approval then heading to the governor for a signature.