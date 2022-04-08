Coles County residents, students react to Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court

CHARLESTON - Eastern Illinois University student Constance Young has been following the hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson closely ever since she was named a Supreme Court nominee.

So when Young got the notification of Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court, she had to contain her excitement a little before she could reach out to family and friends.

"I was actually in class so I couldn't react the way I wanted to, but I know on the inside I was really excited," said Young, who is a senior studying political science and minoring in pre-law studies. "I have friends who also study in this field, so I got a lot of text messages from them throughout the day."

Local students and residents in Coles County are celebrating and looking forward to the future following the historic confirmation of the first Black woman to be a justice on the highest court in the country.

Members of the U.S. Senate on Thursday voted 53-47 to confirm Jackson, a 51-year-old appeals court judge with nine years of experience on the federal bench. The confirmation came mostly along party lines but with three Republican votes: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney.

Jackson will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.

Jackson’s arrival on the bench won’t upend the current 6-3 conservative balance. But in addition to the racial history, it will for the first time put four women on the court at one time.

Young, who is also the vice president of the Pre-Law Society and secretary of the Political Science Association on campus, said throughout the hearing process she was nervous about people portraying Jackson negatively. But Young said she knows that the country is moving toward including more minorities into these fields and was optimistic about her chances after learning more about her.

"She is replacing somebody who was also appointed by a Democratic president and that says a lot about the perspective a judge brings to the Supreme Court or even to a lower court," said Karen Swenson, an EIU political science professor, . "But beyond the political party, judges do bring their personal history, background and culture to judging and hen somebody is on the Supreme Court, they're deciding questions that haven't yet been resolved."

Swenson, who teaches courses in constitutional law and judicial politics, said Jackson's perspective could influence how the court will rule on cases and she could have stronger opinions on current topics like the constitutionality of affirmative action in higher education against her conservative counter parts.

While it's unfortunate that many African Americans and women are still celebrating "many firsts," the election of the first Black female to the Supreme Court is a triumph for women and all people of color that deserves to be celebrates by all people, said Taneya Higginbotham, president and CEO of The RealiTea ProjecT Inc., in an email.

"Ms. Jackson's valiant achievements in our judicial system, accompanied by her outstanding ability to confidently and boldly withstand the scrutiny of her electoral candidacy process, should encourage all women of color that change is possible and we can reap a harvest if we do not faint," Higginbotham said in an email.

Another reason why Jackson was chosen was most likely due to her experience as a lawyer representing defendants in lower courts and even serving as a federal judge on the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since 2021, said Kayla Crowder, a junior political science major minoring in pre-law studies at EIU.

"When you're a Black woman you can't be the first Black woman to do anything, you have to be better than everyone else and I took that as something that I have experienced within my time," said Crowder, who is also the vice president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on campus. "There's always that sense to be an overachiever but to what extent do you receive the appreciation and representation within our system to connect the dots and feel that."

Crowder, who is originally from Aurora, said growing up in a predominantly white community and being around other people from minority backgrounds has made her realize that everything she does is not just representing herself as an individual but building upon what other great Black woman have done in history and her life.

"I'm excited that I'm able to see it because honestly this a barrier that many didn't believe would happen even in my lifetime due to the systemic challenges woman deal with every day and what Black woman undergo in representation in any community," Crowder said. "It struck a chord with me emotionally and also pushing me forward to keep striving for what I want to do and how I want to grow as a person."

Young said it's also important to note that Black women make up a small percentage of those who are lawyers today, so having someone reach that level is beyond inspirational.

"For Black and brown girls who think that opportunities like this don't exist for them, I think she has opened the doors for them and many other to know that they do have place at the table and in courts like that," Young said. "And as African American woman who wants to practice law, I think this is something of monumental significance for me."

