Coles County seeking bids on over 100 properties

CHARLESTON — Coles County is accepting sealed bids on 101 properties, including 82 mobile home items and 19 real estate items.
The minimum bid on real estate is $810 and $905 for mobile homes. The properties that are up for sale are delinquent on either the 2018 or 2019 property taxes.
Sealed bids will be accepted from the public through close of business Friday, July 8. All bids should be delivered to the Coles County Treasurer's Office, located on the main floor of the Coles County Courthouse.
"The sale of these lots and mobile homes should be a major benefit to both the taxing districts and the neighboring property owners,” according to a news release.
Bidder packets and sale catalogs are available at the Coles County Treasurer's Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.
For more information on the sale, those interested can go online or call 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744.
Newly listed homes for sale in the Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County area
4 Bedroom Home in Arcola - $150,000
Picture yourself enjoying summer nights on the large front porch! Walk inside to the spacious living room, which leads you into the separate dining room. The large kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space! The back of the house includes a spacious family room with a first-floor laundry room. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms with a full, updated bathroom. Plenty of storage space in the full unfinished basement. A large deck off of the family room is perfect for entertaining!
2 Bedroom Home in Casey, Il - $350,000
A-FRAME HOME MADE OF WESTERN RED CEDAR LOCATED OVERLOOKING A CREEK AND MEADOW IN UNION TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ILLINOIS. PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD " AS IS" This home is in a secluded location in the middle of about 60 acres of woods and beside a pond. The home is 44 feet by 28 feet with a 28 foot high cathedral ceiling in the living with numerous decks-one of which is a screened-in porch which extends out over the pond. There are four levels, basement, ground level, balcony, and small attic. There is a spiral staircase that goes from the basement to the balcony and a pull down stairs to the attic. There are three wood-burning fireplaces, and two bathrooms. One bathroom has a hot tub in it. The roof was replaced about 7 years ago. Municipal water runs along the road and was connected this week 12-3-2021to the home. Embbarras Area Water District PO Box 235 Charleston, IL 61920 is the Company. There is a multi-car garage/workshop with a concrete floor south of the home which is 96' X 40'. It has two walk-in doors and two overhead doors. One overhead door on the north and one on the south side so you can drive through to park and not have to backup. Also a lean-2-pole on the east side--960 square feet. The home was built in 1975 and the owner, his wife, and family lived in it till about 7 years ago when he got sick and moved to town. The home has been empty since that time. The home is located 20 to 30 miles from Interstate 70 and Interstate 57, Effingham, Mattoon, Lake Land College, Casey and Newton where there is plenty of employment, recreation, and advanced educational facilities. Also located in the same cities are shopping malls, movie theaters and numerous dinning facilities. The owner of the home has an interest in about 700 acres of woods and crop land adjacent to the home which is not for sale; however, hunting rights could be available. If the buyer wants additional wood Land surrounding the home besides the 10 acres listed with the home, 5, 10, 15, and 20 tracts are available for $6,000.00 per acre. You have read about several of the good things, since the home has not been lived in for several years, here are some of the problems that will need to be fixed. Some of these issues will be seen in the pictures, the deck on the north side of the is home is falling in, the walk way to the islands has fallen in, the other decks will need some work done on those, if not replaced with new. These are small issues when you look at the whole picture, once the property is restored. Take a look, give us a call. we are here to help. This might be the home or the home away from home you are searching to own!
3 Bedroom Home in Arcola - $56,000
Fantastic single family house sitting on a large lot. This is a short sale. Sold as-is. Tenant occupied.
4 Bedroom Home in Sullivan - $159,000
Large ranch on huge corner lot with fenced back yard. Four bedrooms are all good size. Open floor plan connects kitchen and living room. Master is separate from other bedrooms and has it's own full bath and closet. Over-sized two car attached garage provides plenty of space for workshop area and vehicles.
3 Bedroom Home in Mattoon - $94,900
What a find! Maintenance-free vinyl sided Ranch with super sized 24x31 garage (may fit 4 cars tandem!). Beautiful Living Room & Family Room with fireplace. The eat-in kitchen features maple cabinets, all appliances & has a pantry too. Closet space is abundant throughout the house along with solid wood doors, 6 panel doors & custom woodwork that makes this a winner! The backyard has a large paver patio for summer fun. Side drive too. New roof 2020. Central air. Circuit breakers. Homeowner recently put in $5000 worth of window treatments too! Plenty of shopping & restaurants nearby. Playground down the street. Easy access to I57 expressway.
3 Bedroom Home in Tuscola - $89,000
Remodeled 3 bedroom home in small town Tuscola. This home features a newer roof and mechanicals. Fenced in backyard, large garden shed, and garage create great inside/outside living space. At this price point, the home should appeal to first time homeowners, those downsizing, and investors. Own for less than renting! Low maintenance interior and exterior and taxes of under $100 per month make this a very affordable choice!
3 Bedroom Home in Tuscola - $160,000
Very well maintained home in mature subdivision is awaiting the new owner. This home offers great curb appeal with maintenance free exterior. There is a nice two car attached garage and a nice large lot. This home is a must see and priced to sell quickly. Don't miss the opportunity to own this great home is wonderful Tuscola.
2 Bedroom Home in Oakland - $599,900
Searching for country living with hunting ground? Search no further! This property is a hunters paradise! This 2 bed, 2 bath home is located on a total of 51 acres. The house, pond and outbuilding are located on 1 parcel with 11 acres and the hunting ground is a separate parcel with 40 acres. Inside you will find a kitchen that offers you granite counter tops with tons of cabinet space, a spacious master bedroom with access to the deck where you can enjoy your morning coffee overlooking a fantastic view, a 3 seasoned room that is heated by the wood burning stove located in there and SO much more! Outside there is a 42X62 machine shed that would be the perfect place for storage or even a workshop area, a pond, a BBQ area that is covered by a pergola and a greenhouse. On the 40 acres you will also find a pistol & riffle shooting range, deer, turkey and waterfowl. Have an ATV? This property also offers you ATV trails. A side bonus - this home runs on city water. Are you ready to make this your forever home? Don't wait because this property wont last long! Call us today to schedule a private showing and come check out this beautiful property for yourself!
2 Bedroom Home in Oakland - $59,900
Charm filled and ready for you! You'll love all the architectural details, including arched openings and beautiful millwork, found throughout this 2 bedroom ranch. The bright and airy living room greets you and leads to the separate dining room and large eat-in kitchen with updated counters and cabinetry, hardwood floors, and rustic fixtures. Both bedrooms offer ample closet space and share the full bath. Outside, the fenced yard provides the perfect spot to play or you can hang out on the back patio leading to the 2 car detached garage. Check this one out today!
3 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $138,500
Wonderful remodeled home near schools and downtown in beautiful Arthur. Owners have tastefully remodeled this stately home with a remodeled kitchen, baths, windows, fresh paint, and more. The beautiful wood floors in the living and dining rooms and the den have been redone and are amazing. The kitchen has new cabinets, new appliances-except refrigerator which is a couple years old, countertops and flooring. It has plenty of room for a table or more cabinets if desired. A pantry is located off the kitchen. Upstairs are three generous bedrooms all with walk-in closets and a full remodeled bath. The basement provides great storage and houses the updated furnace and new water heater. The back door is also new. This one is ready for the new owner! Window by front door will be replaced.