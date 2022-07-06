Coles County seeking bids on over 100 properties

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — Coles County is accepting sealed bids on 101 properties, including 82 mobile home items and 19 real estate items.

The minimum bid on real estate is $810 and $905 for mobile homes. The properties that are up for sale are delinquent on either the 2018 or 2019 property taxes. 

Sealed bids will be accepted from the public through close of business Friday, July 8. All bids should be delivered to the Coles County Treasurer's Office, located on the main floor of the Coles County Courthouse.

"The sale of these lots and mobile homes should be a major benefit to both the taxing districts and the neighboring property owners,” according to a news release. 

Bidder packets and sale catalogs are available at the Coles County Treasurer's Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.

For more information on the sale, those interested can go online or call 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

