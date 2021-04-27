Coles County Sheriff Rankin says he won't seek re-election

CHARLESTON — Coles County Sheriff Jimmy Rankin announced on Tuesday that he does not plan to seek re-election next year.

In a news release, Rankin said he plans to finish his current term and "do everything I can to assist the new sheriff" who takes office after the 2022 election.

Rankin is a Republican and is in his second term as the county's sheriff. The office will be on the ballot for the March 15 primary and the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

In the release, Rankin said his choice to not run for a third term wasn't easy but "it is the best decision for my family moving forward." He couldn't be reached for additional comment on his decision.

The only publicly announced candidate for the sheriff's office so far is Eastern Illinois University police Chief Kent Martin. He said earlier this month that he plans to seek the Republican nomination and run for the office.