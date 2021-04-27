 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County Sheriff Rankin says he won't seek re-election
0 comments
breaking

Coles County Sheriff Rankin says he won't seek re-election

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

CHARLESTON — Coles County Sheriff Jimmy Rankin announced on Tuesday that he does not plan to seek re-election next year.

In a news release, Rankin said he plans to finish his current term and "do everything I can to assist the new sheriff" who takes office after the 2022 election.

Jimmy Rankin

Rankin

Rankin is a Republican and is in his second term as the county's sheriff. The office will be on the ballot for the March 15 primary and the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

In the release, Rankin said his choice to not run for a third term wasn't easy but "it is the best decision for my family moving forward." He couldn't  be reached for additional comment on his decision.

Watch now: Who will represent Coles County? Party officials share thoughts Illinois losing seat in Congress

The only publicly announced candidate for the sheriff's office so far is Eastern Illinois University police Chief Kent Martin. He said earlier this month that he plans to seek the Republican nomination and run for the office.

Eastern Illinois University committee could be near decision on Douglas Hall name

Also in the release, Rankin called the sheriff's position "challenging" but "one of the most rewarding parts of my life." He thanked his supporters and said he was "blessed" to have worked with the sheriff's office staff.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico wildfire, smoke prompts evacuations

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News