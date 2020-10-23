Coles County state's attorney candidate disputes party chair's voter fraud allegations

"It wasn't one case," he said.

According to the police records, some people who lived outside of Coles County told investigators that Reardon helped them register to vote with a Coles County address. Others said Reardon offered to provide them with legal services in exchange for voting for him.

"I believe it is necessary to provide (the records) to the public," Coffey said in the release.

Reardon said the investigation began because of "false accusations" but all he actually did was help college students living in Coles County to register to vote in the county.

"If they had something on me, someone would have brought charges," he said.

The records included a May 2013 letter from then-State's Attorney Brian Bower to the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

In the letter, Bower mentioned the investigation and asked the state office to consider prosecuting. He said he felt the state's attorney's office shouldn't handle the matter because Reardon opposed Bower in the 2012 election for the office.

When contacted, Bower wouldn't comment on what if any response he received from the Attorney General's Office.