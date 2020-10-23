Coles County state's attorney candidate disputes party chair's voter fraud allegations

CHARLESTON — The Democratic candidate for Coles County state's attorney is questioning the timing of the release of records showing he was investigated for voter fraud eight years ago.
Todd Reardon, who's running for the office against Republican Jesse Danley, the current state's attorney, acknowledged the investigation but said nothing resulted from it.
The issue arose when Coles County Republican Party Chairman Travis Coffey issued a news release, less than two weeks before the Nov. 3 election, about the investigation along with several of the records in connection with it.
"Mr. Coffey is rehashing something that was gone through with a fine-toothed comb eight years ago," Reardon said.
Coffey, also a Coles County Board member, said he learned about and received the investigation records from an attorney who's representing Danley in a small claims lawsuit and requested them from police.
"I found it very concerning," Coffey said.
Though the investigation was in 2012, one of three previous years in which Reardon ran for state's attorney, it was never made public, Coffey said. He also noted that the records show multiple police interviews of people who claimed Reardon got them to register to vote improperly.
"It wasn't one case," he said.
According to the police records, some people who lived outside of Coles County told investigators that Reardon helped them register to vote with a Coles County address. Others said Reardon offered to provide them with legal services in exchange for voting for him.
"I believe it is necessary to provide (the records) to the public," Coffey said in the release.
Reardon said the investigation began because of "false accusations" but all he actually did was help college students living in Coles County to register to vote in the county.
"If they had something on me, someone would have brought charges," he said.
The records included a May 2013 letter from then-State's Attorney Brian Bower to the Illinois Attorney General's Office.
In the letter, Bower mentioned the investigation and asked the state office to consider prosecuting. He said he felt the state's attorney's office shouldn't handle the matter because Reardon opposed Bower in the 2012 election for the office.
When contacted, Bower wouldn't comment on what if any response he received from the Attorney General's Office.
He was appointed to a county judge's position in 2018, which in turn led to Danley's appointment as state's attorney.
On Friday, Danley declined to comment on Coffey's release. He said he wasn't aware of any response the state's attorney's office received from the Attorney General.
An inquiry to the Attorney General's Office about the investigation hadn't yet resulted in a response Friday.
Attorney Jake Smallhorn said he requested the investigation records, not because he supports Danley's campaign but because of the small claims case.
The case was filed against Danley by attorney Mervin Wolfe and has been the source of another allegation in the campaign.
Reardon has said Danley has used state's attorney's office resources to respond to the case, which amounts to misconduct. Danley has said he believes Wolfe filed the case in retaliation for being charged with battery.
