Coles County State's Attorney's Office closes because of COVID-19

CHARLESTON — The Coles County State's Attorney's Office is closed to the public because of positive tests for COVID-19.
The county in a statement said the office will be closed until further notice.
Court hearings are still taking place and the statement said the office is still answering phone calls. It said anyone with questions about a court hearing or another matter for the office can call (217) 348-0561.
The State's Attorney's Office is the second Coles County Courthouse office that's been closed because of COVID-19 cases. The county Supervisor of Assessments Office was closed for a time last month but has since reopened.
Coles County health officials on Tuesday announced 25 new cases of coronavirus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,466 new confirmed cases of the virus among 39,031 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. It also reported 20 deaths, which included a man in his 80s in Macon County, a Christian County man in his 90s and a Jasper County man in his 70s.
