Coles County to gain additional U.S. representative with Bost

CHARLESTON — Coles County's representation in Washington will grow to include veteran Congressman Mike Bost and its representation in Springfield will once again include state Sen. Chapin Rose, a Charleston native, following Tuesday's election.

Republican Bost, of Murphysboro, defeated Democrat Homer “Chip” Markel of Carbondale for a fifth term in the newly redrawn 12th Congressional District, which now includes part of Coles County. Republican Mary Miller, of Oakland in Coles County, defeated Paul Lange of Quincy for a second term representing the newly reconfigured 15th Congressional District, which also includes part of Coles.

On the state ballot, Republican Rose from Mahomet ran uncontested for re-election in the newly reworked 51st Senate District. Rose previously served in the Illinois House of Representative for the 110th House District, which included his native Coles County. His efforts as senator-elect for the 110th already have included starting to make arrangements for an open enrollment healthcare seminar at Eastern Illinois University for EIU retirees, retired teachers, and retired state workers.

Coles County’s representation in Springfield also includes state Rep. Chris Miller of Oakland (Mary Miller’s husband), who ran uncontested in the 101st District, and state Rep. Adam Niemerg of Dieterich, who ran uncontested in the 102nd District.

Bost said on Wednesday that he had already been getting to know Republican Party officials throughout the 34 counties of the 12th District, plus local city and county officials there. Bost, who will be sworn in for the new 12th on Jan. 3, said he plans to add a Central Illinois area office in Effingham to his two office locations in the Southern Illinois and St. Louis east areas. He also plans for his staff to have rotating temporary office hours in every county in the district, including Coles.

"We want to make sure our presence is known in all the communities," Bost said. "I have been well known for (constituent service) in the old Illinois 12th and we will continue that."

Bost said his offices will include staff specializing in helping constituents with grant applications, Social Security and VISA issues, and other matters pertaining to the federal government. The congressman said he and his staff follow a mission statement with several guiding principles such as reducing governmental burdens and promoting economic development, as well as treating all constituents with respect.

Miller posted on her campaign page on Facebook that she thanks the voters in Illinois' 15th District for putting their faith in her with a "resounding victory" in the election.

"I will uphold my promise to defend family, faith and freedom by opposing the disastrous Biden agenda," Miller said. "I will fight to protect life, the Second Amendment, religious liberty, and parental rights. I will be an advocate for farmers, veterans, small businesses and seniors. Together, we will make America great again.

Rose said he is excited about getting his hometown and home county back in his legislative area, adding that it was a "big gut punch" for him several years ago when Coles County was drawn out of his district. Rose said he plans to begin looking for an office in Coles County that he can use after he is sworn into service in mid-January for the new 51st District.

"It's really important for me to have an office in my home county," Rose said.

Angela Griffin, president of the Coles Together economic development organization, said it will be nice to work with Rose again. She said the senator has been a champion of Coles County for many years, even when he did not directly represent this area.

"Sen. Rose has a keen understanding of business and economic development. He is well respected in Springfield and not viewed as extreme by anyone, which will allow him to be an effective advocate for the citizens of Coles County," Griffin said.

Rose said he announced on Wednesday that Illinois Central Management Services has agreed to his request to add an open enrollment seminar at Eastern for those in the state retirement system. He said CMS has seminars scheduled at other locations, but initially not one at Eastern. He said they are now working to arrange a date and venue for a seminar at this Charleston university, where his late mother worked for two decades.

“The entire process of changing healthcare coverage has led to a massive amount of confusion and fear for retirees,” Rose said of planned changes in the state's primary health insurance option with Aetna and Carle Health. “I’m glad that our retirees won’t have to make a long drive to attend a seminar somewhere else, particularly those who are older or would have difficulty making the trip.”

Full results: 2022 elections in Central Illinois Looking for full election coverage in one spot? We've got you covered.