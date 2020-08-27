Coles County treasurer issues reminder about Tuesday property tax due date

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The second and final payment installment on 2020 Coles County property taxes are due Tuesday, a reminder from the County Treasurer's Office said.

Though the county waived penalties on the first installment as a relief effort because of the coronavirus pandemic, all payments are due Tuesday, county Treasurer George Edwards said.

Payments can be made at the Treasurer's Office at the courthouse in Charleston, which is open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.

The courthouse is open but visitors are required to wear face masks and Edwards said county officials are urging people to consider the other methods available to make the payments.

The other payment options include drop off boxes located outside the courthouse south entrance and at Mattoon City Hall near the water bill payment box.

Also, most county banks accept tax payments and Edwards said banks with lobbies closed will accept the payments at their drive-ups. Payments at banks will not be posted immediately and time should be allowed for processing, he said.

Payments can also be mailed to the Treasurer's Office and instructions for mailing are included on the bills. Mailed bills must be postmarked by Tuesday's date.