Coles County Trump supporters remain hopeful as ballot count continues

Bryant said she voted for Trump and “maybe he has a chance” because of the ongoing vote counts in some states.

Also voting for Trump, Carol Howard of Mattoon said she still thinks the president could be re-elected, though recent indications favor Biden.

“I’m believing,” she said. “I just have faith.”

Howard said she wasn’t surprised with the time the results are taking because of the large number of mailed-in ballots in the election.

White said leading up to Nov. 3 he was expecting a “Blue Wave” locally and nationally, “but that didn’t materialize. It felt so close, like it was going to be a landslide. I guess I was in a bubble.”

While White said he was disappointed in the red results of most local races, local Democrats are “thrilled to death” to see former Vice President Joe Biden taking the lead in the last few states.

“We’re optimistic. I mean, it sure looks like Biden’s got it,” he said.

Coffey said he thought the local elections went really well for Republicans, only losing one County Board seat.