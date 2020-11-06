Coles County Trump supporters remain hopeful as ballot count continues

MATTOON — Despite the projections in the presidential race, Coles County Republican Party Chairman Travis Coffey said “we still have faith.”
“I would’ve hoped it would have been wrapped up by now for Donald Trump,” he said Friday afternoon. “I’m still hoping he can still pull it off, but I know that’s not looking so promising right now.”
As of Friday evening, former Vice President Joe Biden was one state away from claiming the highest position in the land.
In Coles County, both Coffey and Democratic Party Chairman Mac White said the community is keeping calm through this extended Election Day.
“We have sort of expanded Election Day into more of maybe election season,” White said. “The casting of ballots takes a long time and the counting of ballots takes a long time so I just think people need to be patient.
“I mean, we’re voting in a pandemic. We’re really expanded mail-in voting, and a lot of places aren't used to that,” White said.
Two Coles County voters shared the same sentiment Friday.
Brooke Bryant of Charleston said she believes it’s taking too long to decide a winner in the presidential election.
“It should have already been taken care of,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
Bryant said she voted for Trump and “maybe he has a chance” because of the ongoing vote counts in some states.
Also voting for Trump, Carol Howard of Mattoon said she still thinks the president could be re-elected, though recent indications favor Biden.
“I’m believing,” she said. “I just have faith.”
Howard said she wasn’t surprised with the time the results are taking because of the large number of mailed-in ballots in the election.
White said leading up to Nov. 3 he was expecting a “Blue Wave” locally and nationally, “but that didn’t materialize. It felt so close, like it was going to be a landslide. I guess I was in a bubble.”
While White said he was disappointed in the red results of most local races, local Democrats are “thrilled to death” to see former Vice President Joe Biden taking the lead in the last few states.
“We’re optimistic. I mean, it sure looks like Biden’s got it,” he said.
Coffey said he thought the local elections went really well for Republicans, only losing one County Board seat.
“We turned out well,” he said. “I think our clerk did a great job here in Coles county. … What I see locally has been good, both by our supporters and at the Clerk’s Office. I believe the integrity of the election was upheld here, I can say that.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.