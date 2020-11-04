Coles County voters, election staff adapt to COVID-19 precautions, increased mail in ballots

“We need compromise,” Burge said. He added that can’t happens when each believes “the other side is evil. … That’s not the kind of language we need to get things done. The reality is not much is going to get done over the next couple of years. The only things that will happen are what has to happen: budget bills and probably a coronavirus stimulus package.”

Even with the high turnout for hotly contested races on the ballot, the Mattoon Police Department and the Coles County Sheriff's Office did not report encountering any election related troubles.

Chief Chad Reed said the Charleston Police Department responded to a report of disorderly man at the polling place at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Reed said this man was upset that he was not on the list of registered voters for a precinct there, but calmed down after arrangements were made for him to vote at the Coles County Courthouse.

"(County Clerk) Julie Coe's office got it all squared away and he was able to vote," Reed said. The Charleston chief added that the only other election day trouble that he heard of was a report of Republican related yard signs being stolen in Coles County.