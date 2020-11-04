Coles County voters, election staff adapt to COVID-19 precautions, increased mail in ballots

CHARLESTON — Coles County voters and election staff had to adapt to COVID-19 safety precautions and increased mail-in voting during an election season that concluded on Tuesday with a total of 22,641 registered voters casting their ballots, including 16.6 percent of by mail.
"I have learned that people for the most part adapt to change, and it brought out the good side of them more often than the bad," said Coles County Clerk Julie Coe. "Of course, everything was more difficult, but we handled it. I learned I have an amazing support team who went above and beyond to fulfill all our obligations."
Coe said she feels that the election went well in Coles County, adding that voters were generally "kind, patient, and considerate" given the circumstances.
The safety precautions at the polling places included placing clear barriers between the election judges and the voters, having the the election judges regularly sanitize all of the touched voting surfaces there, and requiring mask use and social distancing for everyone there.
"Our staff, election judges and everyone involved with the election worked very hard to ensure everyone felt safe as they went to vote," Coe said.
Total votes casts in Coles County increased little from 22,138 in the 2016 presidential election year to 22,641 this year. However, figures provided by Coe showed that vote by mail totals increased from 1,737 in 2016 to 3,749 this year. A total of 30,157 were registered and eligible to vote on Tuesday. The results are still listed as unofficial for Tuesday's election until any remaining late vote by mail ballots are tabulated.
Coe said she and her staff are still working on the outstanding ballots, noting that some of them were turned in at the polling places so that those citizens could vote in person. She said Nov. 17 is the last day to count any ballot that is postmarked for election day, Nov. 3.
Voter Kathryn Stewart of Charleston, who obtained a mail in ballot that she ultimately turned in directly to the clerk's office at the courthouse as a precaution, said she was disappointed that the election was not a "slam dunk" for Biden but will be patient about waiting for all of the votes to be counted nationwide to determine the outcome.
"They can take all the time they need as far as I am concerned," Stewart said.
Two university professors who follow politics and political behavior think little will change in Washington, D.C., even after Tuesday’s final election results are known and gridlock is likely. But the close presidential election is not necessarily a bad thing, they say.
"Close races are good. They’re a sign of a healthy democracy,” said Kerri Milita, associate professor of politics and government at Illinois State University.
What isn’t good is the increasing entrenchment with each side seeing the other as “evil,” rather than just having a different view, said Ryan Burge, an assistant professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University.
“We need compromise,” Burge said. He added that can’t happens when each believes “the other side is evil. … That’s not the kind of language we need to get things done. The reality is not much is going to get done over the next couple of years. The only things that will happen are what has to happen: budget bills and probably a coronavirus stimulus package.”
Even with the high turnout for hotly contested races on the ballot, the Mattoon Police Department and the Coles County Sheriff's Office did not report encountering any election related troubles.
Chief Chad Reed said the Charleston Police Department responded to a report of disorderly man at the polling place at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Reed said this man was upset that he was not on the list of registered voters for a precinct there, but calmed down after arrangements were made for him to vote at the Coles County Courthouse.
"(County Clerk) Julie Coe's office got it all squared away and he was able to vote," Reed said. The Charleston chief added that the only other election day trouble that he heard of was a report of Republican related yard signs being stolen in Coles County.
Charleston resident Silver Damsen, who served as an election judge at the polling place at the Charleston school district administration office, said a couple of women wearing Trump shirts entered the voting area there. She said election judges asked them to cover up their shirts because of a restriction on candidate advertisements in polling places, but the two women declined to do this as they voted.
Damsen said the election day went smoothly otherwise, which was "super busy" in the morning. Damsen said several older, experienced election judges who are normally at that polling place opted not to serve this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Damsen said the two experienced election judges there helped guide her and her fellow rookies. Damsen, a Democrat, said she enjoyed working alongside the Democrat and Republican election judges that day.
"I wish we could have that kind of camaraderie all the time," Damsen said.
