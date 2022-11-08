Coles County voters go to the polls on Election Day

CHARLESTON — Voters were still lining up early Tuesday afternoon during a busy Election Day at the First Presbyterian Church polling place in Mattoon, including voter Tabitha Knupp and her two children.

Knupp said she votes on every Election Day, with the governor's race being a top interest for her this time, and she often brings 9-year-old Caleb and 6-year-old Madilyn along with her.

"They get to come and see what voting is all about," Knupp said, adding that they had extra time available Tuesday because Mattoon classes were closed on Election Day. "They have some energy going on, so we are going to take them to the park afterwards and let them run it off."

Election judge Robin Reed said there were voters lined up at First Presbyterian before polling places there and elsewhere in Coles County opened at 6 a.m. She said First Presbyterian, which served three precincts, stayed busy through early afternoon with only brief lulls.

At the Newman Catholic Center in Charleston, voters from four precincts gathered to cast their ballots.

Connor Mellott, executive vice president of Eastern Illinois University’s Student Senate, said he came out because he wants his voice to be heard.

As an executive on the university’s student government, Mellott was involved with various events to prepare students for the election by helping them register to vote and explain the process.

“I just think that there's a lot of students that could be kind of confused about the process, especially in college because a lot of the students are around the age when they can start to vote and haven’t yet,” Mellott said.

By having the events, he hoped to “give students that extra edge so that they could be more aware.”

He said he personally finds it important to vote so there is more diversity in the opinions of those who elect their representatives.

“The more people that vote, the more diversity of opinions that you can have,” Mellott said.

Dorothy Macy, who served for the second time as an election judge Tuesday, said she felt the day was going smoothly, especially because of the training the election judges had.

“I'm very thankful the election judges have been trained before they come so we can answer most of (the voters’) questions,” Macy said.

At the Grace Fellowship Church polling place in Mattoon, election judge Paige Campbell said they also had a line at 6 a.m. and saw a steady stream of voters through early afternoon. Campbell said she has worked at Grace Fellowship, which served two precincts, and three other polling places since becoming an election judge in 2020.

"I like working with people and thought it was a great civic opportunity really," Campbell said. "They always need election judges. If you have the time and are willing to do it, I would recommend doing it."

Voter April Eveland said she has cast ballots on Election Day at Grace Fellowship for several years now, with education, immigration and public safety issues being top concerns for her Tuesday. Eveland said she prefers to vote on election day because its spot on the calendar is a good reminder to vote.

"If I can't make it in to vote on lunch, I will come in after work," Eveland said.

A slower polling place at Eastern’s Martin Luther King Jr. University Union saw some newcomer election judges who were ready to get to work.

Daiva Markelis, a retired EIU English professor and first-time election judge, said it was hard waking up at 4 a.m. to get ready for the day but she wanted to get involved because she grew up with an emphasis on the importance of voting.

“My parents were immigrants to this country and when I was growing up, they always stressed voting,” Markelis said. “They said you have to do things to support your country.”