Coles County voters line up for early voting

CHARLESTON — The first day to vote in this year's election drew heavy interest from Coles County voters Thursday.
The day marked the start of early voting in Illinois, when voters can cast their ballots ahead of the actual Election Day for whatever reason they have for not wanting to wait.
Thursday was also the first day for voting by mail and both methods have been touted by some as ways to avoid large crowds of voters as additional precautions against the coronavirus pandemic.
Heightened interest because it's a presidential election year likely led to the interest, also.
Matthew Cain of Charleston was one of the voters who showed up at the Coles County Courthouse for the first day of early voting.
Cain said he takes advantage of early voting for every election and he thought it was an even better option this year.
“I always like to get it done,” he said. “It makes sense and I have the time to do it.”
With the coronavirus pandemic, Cain said he’s concerned about elderly voters such as his parents and grandparents risking exposure with large crowds on Election Day.
He said he’s relieved that his relatives decided to vote by mail. He said he considered taking that route, also, but thought things are “a little bit too political at this point” with issues concerning the U.S. Postal Service.
Noah Rhodes of Charleston voted in his first presidential election Thursday. He said he decided to accompany his grandparents to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting.
Rhodes said he didn’t have any personal concerns about the pandemic and didn’t consider voting by mail.
“I prefer to do it in person,” he said.
Coles County Clerk Julie Coe said voters were waiting in line at the courthouse when it opened Thursday morning.
By early afternoon, about 115 people had voted at the courthouse and there were still lines forming, according to the clerk's office.
No totals from the early voting site in at the Salvation Army in Mattoon were available.
