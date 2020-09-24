Coles County voters line up for early voting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The first day to vote in this year's election drew heavy interest from Coles County voters Thursday.

The day marked the start of early voting in Illinois, when voters can cast their ballots ahead of the actual Election Day for whatever reason they have for not wanting to wait.

Thursday was also the first day for voting by mail and both methods have been touted by some as ways to avoid large crowds of voters as additional precautions against the coronavirus pandemic.

Heightened interest because it's a presidential election year likely led to the interest, also.

Matthew Cain of Charleston was one of the voters who showed up at the Coles County Courthouse for the first day of early voting.

Cain said he takes advantage of early voting for every election and he thought it was an even better option this year.

“I always like to get it done,” he said. “It makes sense and I have the time to do it.”