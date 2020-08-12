Coles County wind project proposal will require permit process

Among the ordinance's requirements is that the county Regional Planning and Development Commission conduct at least one public hearing on a wind turbine project proposal.The hearing has to take place at least three weeks before the permit application can go to the county board for a vote.

The fee for the permit is based on $25 for each foot of the turbines' height and the ordinance also addresses setbacks, noise and vibration limits based on state requirements and other details.

The county planning commission has already started a review of the ordinance for possible updates, commission Executive Director Kelly Lockhart said.

He said revisions might include adding a height limit for the turbines, something the ordinance doesn't include now.

The review will also ensure adequate bonding requirements to make sure money's available to cover costs if a project's every decommissioned, Lockhart said.

He said the review should lead to some proposed changes to the ordinance that will likely go to the county board for approval later this year.