 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Coles Progressives, Coles County Democrats to rally for worker's rights

  • 0

Candidates in high-profile races nationwide are using celebrity appearances and endorsements as they try to reach voters. In Georgia, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared to back Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Oprah Winfrey recorded a video interview with Democratic challenger for governor Stacey Abrams. Republicans in Arizona and Nevada are turning to mixed martial arts figures. Such endorsements are nothing new, but it's unclear how much influence they have. Celebrities have also gone directly into politics in 2022. Football legend Herschel Walker is a Republican challenging Warnock, while television host Dr. Mehmet Oz is a Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania.

CHARLESTON — Coles Progressives and the Coles County Democrats are partnering for a Worker's Rights Action Rally on Sunday, Oct. 30. 

The event will take place at 2 p.m. at the South Pavilion of Morton Park in Charleston.

Speakers at the rally will include Vivian Robinson, Democratic State Central committeewoman from Harrisburg; Kim Turner, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 981; and Betsy Jewell, member of University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100.

The speakers will share information about the proposed Worker's Rights Amendment that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot and share their perspective of the importance of unions.

Information on voting will be provided by Coles Progressives and local candidates who are supportive of the amendment will be recognized.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Demings appeals to Miami Haitians in Senate bid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News