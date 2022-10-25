Coles Progressives, Coles County Democrats to rally for worker's rights

CHARLESTON — Coles Progressives and the Coles County Democrats are partnering for a Worker's Rights Action Rally on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. at the South Pavilion of Morton Park in Charleston.

Speakers at the rally will include Vivian Robinson, Democratic State Central committeewoman from Harrisburg; Kim Turner, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 981; and Betsy Jewell, member of University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100.

The speakers will share information about the proposed Worker's Rights Amendment that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot and share their perspective of the importance of unions.

Information on voting will be provided by Coles Progressives and local candidates who are supportive of the amendment will be recognized.