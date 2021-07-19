Combs to declare Farmers' Market Week in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Mayor Brandon Combs on Tuesday is expected to issue a proclamation recognizing Aug. 1-7 as National Farmers' Market.
It is the 21st year the week has been recognized nationally, according to the
Farmers Market Coalition, which seeks “to strengthen farmers markets for the benefit of farmers, consumers, and communities."
The proclamation is made to support farmers markets in Charleston and "further increase awareness of farmers markets’ contributions to American life," the proclamation reads.
"Farmers markets including local farmers markets on Wednesday mornings on the Courthouse Square and Saturday mornings along 18th Street in Charleston play a key role in developing local and regional food systems that support the sustainability of family farms, revitalize rural communities, and provide opportunities for farmers and consumers to interact," it says.
The proclamation is expected to be approved at the city council meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
In other matters, Combs is expected to announce the appointment of Greg Ricciardi to a three-year library board term at the Carnegie Library.
Also on the agenda is council approval to close Seventh Street between Monroe and Madison avenues for the following outdoor concerts, hosted by Mac's Uptowner & Cellar:
Friday, The Fairly Odd Duo Aug. 5, The Freezelands Aug. 20, Mitch Faulkner Aug. 28, The Good Dinosaurs Sept. 3, BreakAway Sept. 10, Moondogs Sept. 18, for JT Construction
The Charleston City Council meets every first and third Tuesday of each month at 520 Jackson Ave. in Charleston at 6:30 p.m.
PHOTOS: drive-in concert by the Charleston Community Band at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
drive-in concert 1 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
