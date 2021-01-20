Community gathers in person, virtually in Coles County to watch Biden inauguration

MATTOON — The regular lunch break spot for Tiffeny Smith and Jennifer West gave them a good vantage point on Wednesday for viewing a historic moment on television.
Smith and West, from Shelbyville, watched the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris via the TV in the Cross County Mall's sitting area. The two school bus staff members were in Mattoon while taking Shelbyville students to the nearby Humboldt TLC school.
Both Smith and West said they appreciated that the TV had subtitles on so they could follow the inauguration ceremony happenings amid the sounds of background music and day-to-day activities at the mall.
"It's just interesting to hear what they are all saying," West said, adding that she particularly enjoyed seeing country legend Garth Brooks perform "Amazing Grace" during the ceremony. "I liked the music."
Those at the mall's sitting area during the inauguration also included Robert Melton, an Ashmore native who currently resides in Mattoon. Melton said he needed to be at the mall anyway late Wednesday morning, so he took the opportunity to watch the inauguration there. Melton said he he does not have cable television at home, so he appreciated being able to view a live news broadcast on TV instead of a smartphone.
Melton said he is independent politically and can see the point of view from "both sides of the aisle," so he watched Biden's inauguration speech with interest.
"I like how Biden is trying to bring the country back together," Melton said. "I hope Biden can bring a little bit of hope back. Right now, the country is a little lost."
Elsewhere, more than 30 community members watched the inauguration via a virtual viewing event organized by Eastern Illinois University's Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteerism.
Office Director Beth Gillespie said Eastern wanted to find a way during the COVID-19 pandemic for people to safely gather to experience the ceremony’s “pomp and circumstance” and historic moments. She said this history included the inauguration of the nation’s first female vice president, who is also the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that post.
Gillespie said students, faculty and staff met in a Zoom web conference for two hours to watch PBS news coverage of the inauguration on YouTube. She said they were able to live chat about the ceremony’s happenings and share chills during poet Amanda Gorman’s “beautiful, moving and brilliant” reading of “The Hill We Climb.”
“It felt like we were not alone watching the inauguration,” Gillespie said.
John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, on Wednesday said Biden now faces the task of uniting a deeply divided America.
“President Biden is inheriting a raging pandemic that he has got to get under control (and) deep racial and cultural divisions intensified by the mob assault on the Capitol,” Shaw said.
He said Biden will start with getting a handle on COVID-19 and the approval of stimulus funding.
“I think he has a very shrewd sense that it’s going to be hard to rebuild the economy unless state and local governments have resources,” Shaw said.
But moving the needle this much this will be a feat, Shaw said, with only a small majority in both houses of Congress. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, issued a brief statement about Wednesday’s inauguration, but in it he did not spend much time talking about reaching across the aisle.
“While I stand ready to work together on shared priorities that help Southern Illinoisans, I will never fail to fight for our conservative principles. I wish God’s blessing for President Biden and Vice President Harris on this historic day,” Bost wrote.
Isaac Smith contributed to this report.
This story will be updated.