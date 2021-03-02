Company withdraws application for Charleston gas station rezoning request

Some zoning board members expressed concern about changing the zoning for residential property in the area. Some also said they felt the proposal didn't include enough details about the plans for the project.

In addition, several current and former residents of the area expressed concerns about traffic, noise and other issues and stated opposition to the plan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Attorney Jacob Smallhorn, who's representing Lanman Properties on the application, said the company plans to resubmit it with the additional details.

"They're uncomfortable with it right now," he said of the zoning board's comments about the proposal.

Smallhorn said the company doesn't see the plans for the gas station as urgent. He indicated during the zoning board's meeting that they mostly involved removing the house in order to better accommodate larger vehicles.

He said he didn't know any details the new plan might include or when it might be ready to resubmit to the city.

Representatives of Lanman Properties couldn't be reached for comment on the decision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.