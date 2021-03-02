Company withdraws application for Charleston gas station rezoning request

CHARLESTON — A proposal to change the zoning for a residential lot in Charleston for a neighboring gas station to expand has been withdrawn.
The company that made the proposal, Lanman Properties Inc., plans to make some changes and resubmit it to the city of Charleston, according to the company's attorney.
The Lanman company purchased a house and lot at 1506 B St., directly south of the Lambo's BP gas station it owns at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. The company wanted the residential lot rezoned so it could become part of the gas station site.
However, the city Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning voted against the application during a meeting last month. The board's vote represented an unfavorable recommendation to the Charleston City Council, which would have made the final decision.
However, the application didn't reach the council. The company withdrew it from consideration last week, city Planner Steve Pamperin said.
Some zoning board members expressed concern about changing the zoning for residential property in the area. Some also said they felt the proposal didn't include enough details about the plans for the project.
In addition, several current and former residents of the area expressed concerns about traffic, noise and other issues and stated opposition to the plan.
Attorney Jacob Smallhorn, who's representing Lanman Properties on the application, said the company plans to resubmit it with the additional details.
"They're uncomfortable with it right now," he said of the zoning board's comments about the proposal.
Smallhorn said the company doesn't see the plans for the gas station as urgent. He indicated during the zoning board's meeting that they mostly involved removing the house in order to better accommodate larger vehicles.
He said he didn't know any details the new plan might include or when it might be ready to resubmit to the city.
Representatives of Lanman Properties couldn't be reached for comment on the decision.