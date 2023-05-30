Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MATTOON — Construction work began Tuesday morning on extending the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail by six blocks west to 16th Street and the Mattoon Area Family YMCA downtown.

A crew from Cobra Concrete Cutting Services started this project by sawing sections of sidewalks, gutters and other concrete on the route that the extension will take from the trail's current western endpoint, at 10th Street at the west end of the Roundhouse Sports Complex.

City Public Works Director Dean Barber said contractors are scheduled to start removing the cut concrete on Wednesday, May 31, and digging out some of the ground below. He said the extension will have a gravel base with an asphalt surface, like the existing trail that runs east from the sports complex to Charleston on former railroad right-of-way.

As part of this project, Barber said the gravel alleys on the south side of Richmond Avenue across from the Salvation Army and north of the Mattoon Post Office will be removed. The former alleyways will get new topsoil and become part of the trail and three acres of accompanying green space on former railroad right-of-way.

"In terms of pure aesthetics, that will be a major improvement," Barber said.

Oct. 31 has been set as the completion date for the extension. Barber said the city will make stormwater drainage improvements in the construction area while work is underway. There will be temporary road closures for construction during this timeframe.

"One block over will always be open to traffic," Barber said. "No matter what is closed, traffic will always be a block away from getting around it."

Barber said the extension had been in the works for six years as the city pulled together the design, funding and construction bids. He said this $417,000 project will be funded by a $225,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, a $75,000 grant from the Lumpkin Foundation, and $117,000 in city capital improvement funds from sales tax revenue.

The general contractors for the project are Bartels Construction Inc. and Fuller-Wente Inc., both of Mattoon.

Barber said the extension will provide a direct connection between the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail and the downtown for use by bicyclists and pedestrians. He said that accessibility will help downtown businesses, offices, apartments and special events. He added that lane markings will be placed in the YMCA parking lot to guide bicyclists to and from the Amtrak station in the train depot.

YMCA Chief Executive Officer Blake Fairchild said the extension will provide a more direct way for many Y members to bike, run or walk to the Y rather than along city streets. He said the extension also has the potential for being incorporated into YMCA events, such as the Run for the Bagel and the Last Chance Tri.

"We are truly excited about it. We think it's a good opportunity for not just our members, but for everyone in Mattoon," Fairchild said.

Barber said benches, shade trees and other amenities will be installed along the trail extension during a subsequent stage of improvements. He also noted that the city has been awarded a $150,000 state grant for constructing an extension from the trail to McFall Road to serve the hotels along Broadway Avenue East next Interstate 57. That project is scheduled for 2024.

