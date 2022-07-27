 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Construction work to close part of 43rd Street in Mattoon

  • 0
Updated: Road closures planned for Mattoon High School parking lot work

MATTOON — A section of 43rd Street northwest of Riddle Elementary School is scheduled to be temporarily closed on Friday, July 29, for construction work, weather permitting.

Coles County Highway Department reported in a press release that Mattoon Township plans to replace an existing culvert on 43rd Street (County Road 300E) between the intersections of Western Avenue and Illinois Route 16/DeWitt Avenue at the northwest edge of Mattoon. This work will require closing 43rd for approximately one day during culvert replacement.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking back at the moments that defined the International Space Station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News