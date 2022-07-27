Construction work to close part of 43rd Street in Mattoon

MATTOON — A section of 43rd Street northwest of Riddle Elementary School is scheduled to be temporarily closed on Friday, July 29, for construction work, weather permitting.

Coles County Highway Department reported in a press release that Mattoon Township plans to replace an existing culvert on 43rd Street (County Road 300E) between the intersections of Western Avenue and Illinois Route 16/DeWitt Avenue at the northwest edge of Mattoon. This work will require closing 43rd for approximately one day during culvert replacement.