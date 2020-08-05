Council approves Charleston road fixes; city on track to get $1.4 million from state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Several road projects in Charleston are a step closer to taking place, though the work itself might be some time off.

The Charleston City Council this week approved funding plans for engineering for some of the planned work, along with an agreement to cover most of the cost of another project.

Included was appropriating just more than $339,000 to pay for engineering design for upcoming improvements on Douglas Street. The work will eventually take place on the street from Hayes Avenue to Coolidge Avenue and, later, on a section of Coolidge, also.

The council's vote on Tuesday approved the funding from the Rebuild Illinois program. The city is expected to receive $1.4 million from the program over the next three years, Mayor Brandon Combs said.

The work on Douglas Street will include resurfacing and widening the street along with improvements to curbs, gutters, driveways and storm sewers.