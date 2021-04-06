Council approves preliminary engineering for Lake Mattoon project

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council voted Tuesday evening to proceed with preliminary engineering for a new Lake Mattoon pump station with the goal of improving water taste and odor.

The council also heard City Administrator Kyle Gill report on a proposed 2021-22 balanced city budget and heard concerns from two community members regarding city finances. In addition, the council approved a rezoning request for a proposed winery on Lerna Road.

Regarding Lake Mattoon, the council hired Crawford, Murphy & Tilly for $146,450 in water fund revenue to provide preliminary design and cost estimation services for constructing a new raw water pump station in 27-foot-deep water near the dam at the lake's south end.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said the south end is the only place where the water is deep enough at the city's Lake Mattoon or Lake Paradise to be below seasonal algae growth near the surface and above minerals on the lake floor. He said this new pump station will help prevent the bad taste and odor caused by algae, while providing water security in drought conditions.