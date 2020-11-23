Current Charleston mayor, council members only candidates to file for April election

CHARLESTON — The current mayor and two council members were the only candidates to file to run for those positions in the April 6 election.
The one-week filing period for the city election ended Monday with Mayor Brandon Combs emerging as the only candidate for the office.
For the two council member seats up for election, current members Matthew Hutti and Dennis Malak were the only candidates filing.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Hutti was first elected to the council in 2013 and Malak was elected in 2017 and is completing his first term.
Combs was a council member in 2015 when
he was appointed mayor after the death of then-Mayor Larry Rennels; he was elected to the office in 2017.
The filing period for the Mattoon city elections, school boards and most other elections that will be on the ballot in April is Dec. 14-21.
Wilb Walker Supermarket
1988: Dyalene Haworth shows the ease of using E-Z Shopper grocery cart at Wilb Walker Supermarket.
file photo
Square
1980: Charleston square.
file photo
North Park house before renovation
1986: Jean Carpenter of Charleston has received a grant to repair her home. A $350,000 grant from Illinois Department of Commerce and Community Affairs will be used to renovate about 40 homes in the North Park neighborhood.
file photo
North Park house after renovation
1986: Jean Carpenter on porch of house after renovations.
file photo
Mother's
1988: At Mother's in Charleston grandmother winks at the patrons who come to wet their whistle. Mothers is a tavern which is known to just about every Eastern Illinois University student.
file photo
Hotel fire
1931: The Jefferies building was gutted by fire late Tuesday night. On left is the Winters' clothing store store with the Charleston Hotel office next on the north, than a vacant room recently vacated by the Huckleberry jewelry store, wit the Rogers drug store on the corner.
file photo
Golf Course
1986: Pat Kaiser plans to open his nine-hole golf course by Memorial Day weekend if Mother nature would cooperate.
file photo
Eastern Illinois Artist's Guild
1941: A permanent exhibit of Paul Turner Sargent's work has been opened by the Eastern Illinois Artists' Guild at 809 Jack St. built in 1831 by Dr. Aaron Ferguson it is said to be the oldest house in Charleston.
file photo
Downtown
1986: Downtown Charleston has been designated as part of that city's tax increment financing district within so-called blighted areas of their cities.
file photo
Coles County National Bank
1992: Coles County National Bank declared insolvent and sold to the Eagle Bank and Trust Co. The Missouri based trust company owns banks in three other Illinois towns, Sparta, Nashville and Highland.
file photo
Charleston Plaza
1978: Osco Drug and Eisner food store soon to open at Charleston Plaza Shopping Center. The two stores will occupy 40,000 square feet in the center. A 2,000 square foot Radio Shack store is already open. Another 2,000 square foot store will be occupied by the Book Emporium to open later this year. A total of 9,000 square feet remains to be leased in the center.
file photo
Celotex Corp.
1971: Yearly production estimates for the new Celotex Corp. plant north of Charleston is about 130 million square feet of insulation boards.
file photo
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.