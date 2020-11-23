 Skip to main content
Current Charleston mayor, council members only candidates to file for April election
top story

CHARLESTON — The current mayor and two council members were the only candidates to file to run for those positions in the April 6 election.

The one-week filing period for the city election ended Monday with Mayor Brandon Combs emerging as the only candidate for the office.

For the two council member seats up for election, current members Matthew Hutti and Dennis Malak were the only candidates filing.

Hutti was first elected to the council in 2013 and Malak was elected in 2017 and is completing his first term.

Combs was a council member in 2015 when he was appointed mayor after the death of then-Mayor Larry Rennels; he was elected to the office in 2017.

The filing period for the Mattoon city elections, school boards and most other elections that will be on the ballot in April is Dec. 14-21.

