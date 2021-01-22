Dale Righter, former state senator, set for next chapter of professional life

MATTOON — Dale Righter spent more than 20 years presenting arguments for and against proposed legislation at the Illinois State Capitol.
His work as a prosecutor prior to becoming a state lawmaker prepared him well for the task. And now, the timing was right for a change.
"I want to step back from being a litigator, whether it's a political litigator or a legal litigator," said Righter, who announced in 2019 that he would not seek re-election to the state Senate. He concluded his final term on Jan. 13 and has opened a law office, 1318 Broadway Ave., in his hometown that focuses on estate planning and real estate transactions.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as an elected official and have been immensely blessed, but I think that chapter of my life is closed," the Mattoon Republican said.
That chapter began in 1997 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy representing the 106th District in the Illinois House of Representatives. He later won election to the newly redistricted 55th Senate District and took office there in early 2003.
Cellphones were still relatively new when he first took office and he soon found them to be invaluable while crisscrossing his district and commuting to Springfield. Righter estimated that he spent 80% of his time as a state senator on the road, noting that it was a 1 hour, 40 minute drive from Mattoon to the southern edge of his district.
"(Without a cellphone), I would not have been able to get my work done and talk to everyone I needed to in a day," Righter said.
The 55th District includes 14 counties and stretches from Coles County and south along the Indiana border to White County. The district is now represented by Darren Bailey, a Republican from Xenia in Clay County, who has taken over the office space vacated by Righter in Mattoon.
Righter said one of best aspects of being a legislator was helping constituents. Righter said this often involved him and his staff guiding them through a "jungle" of bureaucracy to resolve issues that might have seemed minor to others but were life changing for those constituents. He added that the hardest moments on the job came when he could not remedy a "crushing problem" for a constituent.
Righter noted that he will continue to play a support role with efforts to serve constitutes in district offices and to conduct research for proposed legislation in his new position as chief of staff for Senate Republicans.
"It's a chance to use my years of experience to help others," Righter said, adding that this staff includes some 80 workers.
Righter said meetings with constituents Kim and Erik Shambo of Charleston led to his proposing legislation that was enacted in 2002 as "Jacob's Law," expanding newborn screening for illnesses or defects. The law is named after their son, Jacob Shambo. The infant died six days after his birth due to a congenital metabolic disorder that could have been diagnosed and treated if detected early.
"That was a bill that led directly to saving infant lives," Righter said. "The impact of that was obvious and immediate, and that's a rare thing in policy making."
His constituents also included municipalities and schools in need of help with their infrastructure. The Lake Land College Board of Trustees recently approved a resolution honoring Righter for being a "strong legislative advocate." Among his many efforts was help securing state funding for development of phases two and three of the West Building that houses Lake Land's agriculture and technology programs.
"You have asked a lot of questions and you have done your your homework," Lake Land President Josh Bullock said, adding that not all legislators are this well-researched. "We will miss you."
Mattoon City Council member Rick Hall, who previously served on the Mattoon school board, said it was great to work with Righter over the years in his roles as a state representative and then as a senator who was based in the community. He said it was nice to be able to go to someone who would "sit down and listen to you and find out what he could do to help us in our area."
Righter said he also felt that he had an impact by cosponsoring Medicaid reform legislation in 2011 when medical providers were dropping out of the program because it was taking the state a year to reimburse them. The other co-sponsor was Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago.
"She and I were far apart on issues and ideology but we recognized that the Medicaid program was in crisis," Righter said.
Steans, a Chicago Democrat, announced plans this week to resign at the end of the month, after a 12-year tenure in the Illinois Senate. She hasn't revealed her next move.
Steans’ resignation follows two other high-profile resignations by Sens. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, and former Minority Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, who both stepped down from their Senate seats in recent weeks.
His colleagues on the other side of the aisle also included then state Sen. Barack Obama, when the Chicago Democrat was representing the 13th District from 1997 to 2004. Righter said he worked with Obama on a daily basis while the Senate was in session, including serving on a committee with him.
Righter said he was present when former President Obama returned to the State Capitol in 2016 to address the Illinois General Assembly. Righter said although he is from a different party than Obama and did not vote for him, he appreciated getting to witness this historic moment.
The Mattoon native said he also felt a sense of history in progress as he served as the point person for the Senate Republicans' impeachment of Gov. Rod Blagojevich in 2009 and was present when Democrat Mike Madigan's more than 35 years as Illinois Speaker of the House ended on Jan. 13.
Now that he is out of office, Righter said he will not miss the "bare knuckles nature" of Illinois politics. He said he also will not miss pushing back against "intentionally fabricated untruths" spread by politicians on both sides of the political spectrum to advance their agendas, a pushback effort that is even more challenging in the era of social media.
Righter also lamented a trend away from leaders using thoughtful public speaking as a means of communication and persuasion, adding that "People's minds are not changed by a tweet."
"I will miss having the opportunity to publicly articulate my constituents' views and needs," Righter said. He added that "I thoroughly enjoyed the work of representing my constituents in the district and at the State Capitol."