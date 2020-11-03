 Skip to main content
Danley takes early lead in race for state's attorney
Danley takes early lead in race for state's attorney

CHARLESTON — Jesse Danley took an early lead in the race for Coles County state's attorney Tuesday, while Gail Mason was also ahead in a contested Coles County Board race.

With 22 of the county's 44 precincts reporting by press time, Republican Danley had received 4,279 votes while Democrat Todd Reardon had received 2,149.

Meanwhile, Mason, the Democratic candidate in county board District 12, Charleston, had a lead over Republican Marvin Mirick. Mason had 228 votes to Mirick's 162.

Danley was appointed the county's state's attorney in December 2018 after then-State’s Attorney Brian Bower was appointed to a judge position.

Reardon has a Charleston law practice and made unsuccessful bids for the office in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

Mason and Mirick were running to replace county board member Brian Marvin, a Republican who didn't seek re-election.

The state's attorney's election and the election for the county board seat were the only contested races in the county for this year's election.

Winning re-election in uncontested races for countywide offices were Circuit Melissa Hurst and Coroner Ed Schniers.

Winning seats in other county board districts were newcomer Darrell Cox and current board members Travis Coffey, John Doty, Rick Shook and Brandon Bell, all Republicans.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

