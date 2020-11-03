 Skip to main content
Danley wins race for Coles County state's attorney
CHARLESTON — Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley was an easy winner in the race for the office Tuesday, outpacing opponent Todd Reardon almost 2-to-1.

Danley, a Republican, had 13,852 votes, just more than 63% of the total, while Reardon, the Democratic Party candidate, had 8,003, based on unofficial totals posted Tuesday.

Jesse Danley

Danley

When contacted after results were posted Tuesday, Danley said he had "no assumptions" about how successful he might be, as he was making his first run for the office.

Danley was appointed the county's state's attorney in December 2018 after then-State’s Attorney Brian Bower was appointed to a judge position.

On Tuesday, he said the only time he spoke negatively about Reardon during the campaign was in response to comments Reardon made about him.

"We ran a clean campaign which I am very proud of," Danley said. "That was the message and the mission of the campaign."

When Reardon was contacted, he said the outcome was "not surprising," saying Coles County is heavily Republican and opposition to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker hurt downstate Democrats.

"I'm not blaming it for my loss but it did affect it," he said.

Reardon also said he accepts that Coles County favors Republican candidates but he didn't want the race to be uncontested.

He has a Charleston law practice and also made unsuccessful bids for the office in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

Todd Reardon

Reardon

The state's attorney's election was the only contested race for a countywide office in Coles County for this year's election.

Winning re-election in uncontested races Tuesday were Circuit Clerk Melissa Hurst and Coroner Ed Schniers, both Republicans.

The unofficial totals had Hurst receiving 19,380 votes and Schniers receiving 19,687.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

