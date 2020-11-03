Danley wins race for Coles County state's attorney

CHARLESTON — Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley was an easy winner in the race for the office Tuesday, outpacing opponent Todd Reardon almost 2-to-1.

Danley, a Republican, had 13,852 votes, just more than 63% of the total, while Reardon, the Democratic Party candidate, had 8,003, based on unofficial totals posted Tuesday.

When contacted after results were posted Tuesday, Danley said he had "no assumptions" about how successful he might be, as he was making his first run for the office.

Danley was appointed the county's state's attorney in December 2018 after then-State’s Attorney Brian Bower was appointed to a judge position.

On Tuesday, he said the only time he spoke negatively about Reardon during the campaign was in response to comments Reardon made about him.

"We ran a clean campaign which I am very proud of," Danley said. "That was the message and the mission of the campaign."