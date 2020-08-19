Demonstration against Postal Service cuts scheduled for Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A demonstration is planned near the Charleston Post Office Saturday for what organizers say is a show of support in light of threats to the U.S. Postal Service.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-noon with participants conducting the demonstration on the sidewalk in front of Northwest Business Park.
The Charleston postal facility, 667 Windsor Road, is located in the business park on State Street west of the Coles County Fairgrounds.
The event is designed to show opposition to proposed Postal Service budget cuts and other attempts by the Trump administration to undermine the agency, according to Ellen Wolcott of Charleston Huddle, which is organizing the event.
Critics of the proposals have said they’re intended to limit voting by mail in times of the coronavirus pandemic.
The administration has said they’re needed to help make the Postal Service more financially secure. President Donald Trump’s claims about increased voting by mail leading to voting fraud have become a campaign issue.
The event is still scheduled though U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced on Tuesday that many of the plans for the proposed changes have been suspended, Wolcott said.
Organizers indicated that participants are asked to make signs showing support for the Postal Service to use during Saturday’s event.
Wolcott said participants will be located on the sidewalk along State Street. They are being asked to park along the business parks streets, she said.
Face mask use and social distancing will be required during the event, Wolcott also said. She added that organizers plan to have some masks available for participants’ use.
There are also plans to notify officials with the Charleston facility about the the event, she said.
