Demonstration against Postal Service cuts scheduled for Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A demonstration is planned near the Charleston Post Office Saturday for what organizers say is a show of support in light of threats to the U.S. Postal Service.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-noon with participants conducting the demonstration on the sidewalk in front of Northwest Business Park.

The Charleston postal facility, 667 Windsor Road, is located in the business park on State Street west of the Coles County Fairgrounds.

The event is designed to show opposition to proposed Postal Service budget cuts and other attempts by the Trump administration to undermine the agency, according to Ellen Wolcott of Charleston Huddle, which is organizing the event.

Critics of the proposals have said they’re intended to limit voting by mail in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The administration has said they’re needed to help make the Postal Service more financially secure. President Donald Trump’s claims about increased voting by mail leading to voting fraud have become a campaign issue.