Deputy announces candidacy for Coles County sheriff

CHARLESTON — A deputy with the Coles County Sheriff’s Office plans to make his second try at running for the position.

Steve Spear announced that he plans to seek the Republican nomination for the sheriff’s office, which will be elected next year.

Spear joins Eastern Illinois University police Chief Kent Martin as announced candidates for the office. Martin said earlier this month that he also plans to seek the Republican nomination.

Spear’s announcement comes days after current Sheriff Jimmy Rankin, a Republican in his second term, indicated he won’t seek re-election.

Spear ran for the office in 2018 but lost to Rankin in the Republican primary contest.

In his announcement, Spear said he’s “served in many roles” during his 21 years at the sheriff’s office and his experience includes firearms instructor, accident reconstructionist, training positions and more.