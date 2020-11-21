 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Derek Mead to run for Bloomington Ward 3 seat
0 comments

Derek Mead to run for Bloomington Ward 3 seat

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Derek Mead

Derek Mead

 PROVIDED PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Derek Mead, a lifelong McLean County resident, announced Friday that he will run for Bloomington Ward 3 alderman in the April 6 municipal elections. 

Mead said he plans to run on the platform of lowering taxes.

"A return to the basics of providing essential services, good stewardship of the citizens’ resources, and reducing the tax burden of the hard-working folks that fund our city are ideals that will guide my representation of the residents of Ward 3," Mead said in a statement.  

The ward covers an area east of Hershey Road and between Oakland Avenue and General Electric Road. 

Watch now: Ferrero spending $75 million to expand Bloomington plant

He credited his strong roots in the county and Ward 3 for his confidence in representing the ward. Mead specifically mentioned the LeRoy and Tri-Valley school districts as well as his alma mater, Illinois State University. 

The seat is held by Alderman Mboka Mwilambwe, who recently announced he would not seek another term.

Can you identify these Bloomington-Normal locations from aerial photos? 👀

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News