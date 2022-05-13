DeWitt Avenue resurfacing work to start Monday in Mattoon

MATTOON — Work on resurfacing a 16-block stretch of DeWitt Avenue is scheduled to start Monday and to include road closures while key intersections remain open to traffic.
"This is our biggest street project for this year," said Public Works Director Dean Barber of resurfacing DeWitt Avenue from 14th to Logan streets.
The project will involve crews from Howell Paving of Mattoon milling off worn asphalt, patching, and then resurfacing the roadway while its closed to traffic, as well as installing new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps at the intersections. Mattoon Engineering Department staff marked the boulevard with wooden stakes and blue spray paint on Thursday to help guide this work.
Barber reported to the Mattoon City Council on May 3 that the contractor plans to work on the section of DeWitt west of Sixth Street first and then switch to the east half of the project area later in the summer to keep as much of the roadway open as possible at a time.
"Howell has a very nice schedule set up," Barber said.
The council also heard that DeWitt's intersections with the throughways at 14th, 12th, Sixth and Logan streets will remain open to north-south traffic throughout the construction project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of September. Barber said the city patched these intersections in recent years in anticipation of resurfacing DeWitt.
Morgan's Meat Market is located on the west side of the 14th Street intersection and Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative campus is located on the east side of the Logan intersection.
As part of his report to the council, Barber said information on the resurfacing project has been mailed to all of the residents along the affected section of DeWitt. The Mattoon Public Works Department has reported that residents on Dewitt will have access to their properties from the alleys. Parking for residents will also be available on the side streets at the end of each block.
The council voted earlier this year to approve the use of $438,000 in motor fuel tax funds for the resurfacing of DeWitt. The estimated total project cost is $1.3 million. The city also intends to use $940,000 in federal Surface Transportation Urban funds and $66,174 in federal COVID relief funds for this project.
