DeWitt, Sixth in Mattoon to be closed for construction by Alliance Coffee

MATTOON — The intersection of DeWitt Avenue and Sixth Street, adjacent to Alliance Coffee Co., is set to be closed for construction starting Monday.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said in a press release that the work will include removal and replacement of the existing pavement on DeWitt through the intersection. The schedule calls for completing the work and reopening the intersection to traffic by July 18.

Barber said access to Alliance Coffee will be available from Sixth Street south of the intersection. Customer parking will be allowed on the east side of Sixth Street. Customers are asked to parallel park on the east side of Sixth or to park in Alliance's parking lot on the west side of Sixth.

Access to Unique Sounds and Detail will be available from Sixth Street north of the intersection, Barber said.

