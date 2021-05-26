Dunkin' site request OK'd by Mattoon plan commission

MATTOON — The city Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended that the city council approve a request to subdivide space in front of the Cross County Mall for the development of a Dunkin's doughnut and coffee shop.

"They are on a very tight timeline. They want to be open before the end of the year," Code Enforcement Official Matt Frederick said.

A franchiser plans to construct one of these shops on a now vacant lot in front of the mall where a Taco Bell had been located. The developer has requested that the overall mall property's plot be modified so that the Dunkin' can be built there. Mattoon-based Rural King owns the mall property.

The commission also recommended approving the Mattoon school district's permit request for developing a career training center in the former Consolidated Communications' building downtown.

