Dustin Hay of Mattoon to run for Coles County Board

MATTOON — Dustin Hay has announced that he is running for election to Coles County Board District 6 in Mattoon.

Hay said in his announcement that the county has remarkable features and success stories waiting to be uncovered among its students, citizens and family ran "hidden gem" businesses.

"Our community offers so much that people do not even know about," Hay said. He added that, "We currently have a significant amount of job openings because of COVID, but we don't have enough diversity in job opportunities though. We slack in many areas of trades and opportunities for recent graduates or skilled labor to find placement locally. We need to change that."

Hay said something also needs to be done to change Mattoon's poverty rate of approximately 22 percent and Charleston's rate of 33 percent, Coles County's high property tax rate, and the possibility of a further sales tax increase.

"With the significant tax burden, a lot of residents and citizens shop somewhere else out of town," Hay said.

The candidate said he will listen to his constituents if elected, be a voice for citizens, and be transparent about what is taking place locally. Hay said his goals include drawing more tourism, bringing in more businesses, cutting taxes across the board, and holding individuals accountable for their wrongdoings.

"Let's start making Coles County a better safer and friendlier community," Hay said.

Hay, who ran for Mattoon City Council this spring, opened his Exquisite Custom Finishes flooring business after losing his previous job when LSC Communications closed in 2020. He also has since joined Mattoon in Motion's economic development committee, plus its youth development group.

In addition, Hay is a freelance consultant for Illinois political campaigns; advocates for mental health, substance abuse and pro life programs; and is a Trinity Episcopal Church member.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.