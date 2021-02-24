Early voting begins Thursday in Coles County

CHARLESTON — Early voting for the upcoming consolidated election begins Thursday, a chance to cast ballots before Election Day on April 6.

Any registered voter can vote early in one of two locations in Coles County, an announcement from County Clerk Julie Coe said.

The same early voting locations will be used as were in place for the November presidential election.

Those are the Coles County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Charleston and the Salvation Army Citadel at 1300 Richmond Ave., Mattoon. Both locations will be open to registered voters from any part of the county.

Voting at the clerk’s office will be available during the office's regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Voting at the Salvation Army location will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Both locations will also be open for early voting from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 3.

