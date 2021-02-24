Early voting begins Thursday in Coles County

CHARLESTON — Early voting for the upcoming consolidated election begins Thursday, a chance to cast ballots before Election Day on April 6.
Any registered voter can vote early in one of two locations in Coles County, an announcement from County Clerk Julie Coe said.
The same early voting locations will be used as were in place for the November presidential election.
Those are the Coles County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Charleston and the Salvation Army Citadel at 1300 Richmond Ave., Mattoon. Both locations will be open to registered voters from any part of the county.
Voting at the clerk’s office will be available during the office's regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Voting at the Salvation Army location will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Both locations will also be open for early voting from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 3.
Offices up for election in April include city, village and township officials along with school board members and community college board members. There are several candidates on the ballot for mayor and council members in Mattoon, and for Charleston school board seats.
Early voting will be available until April 5, the day before the election. Coe said early votes cast are final, and those who vote early will not be able to vote on Election Day.
On Election Day, voters must go to their polling places to vote, Coe said. Voting at the clerk’s office won’t be allowed unless a voter needs to make a registration change, she said.
Also, applications to vote by mail are available on the clerk’s website, co.coles.il.us/CoClerk, and can also be requested by sending an email to vbmrequest@co.coles.il.us.
Coe said those with questions or wanting more information can go to the “elections” section on the clerk’s website or call the office at (217) 348-0523.