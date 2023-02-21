CHARLESTON — The April 4 municipal election is more than a month away, but those wanting to vote early can do so beginning Thursday, Feb. 23.

In Coles County, there are two locations for in-person early voting.

One is the county clerk’s office in the Coles County Courthouse in Charleston.

The second, the Mattoon early voting location, has been moved to the United Christian Church, 200 Lafayette Ave. East. Those wanting to vote at this location should use the building’s north entrance.

County Clerk Julie Coe said voters from any precinct can vote at either location.

Early voting continues through April 3. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1.

The April 4 election includes races for school board, city council/village board, park board, library board, community college board, education service region board, and fires protection district board.

A sample ballot on pages A5 and A6 of today's JG-TC includes a listing of all the races in the county.

Coe reminds voters they will only vote on those races associated with their precinct.

Other voting information can be found at colesco.illinois.gov.

In addition to the early voting in-person sites, Coe said her office was required by the state to mail all voters applications to vote by mail. Coe said voters are not required to vote early by mail or in person.

“You can still vote in person at your polling place on Election Day,” she said.

Coe said there are still opportunities for those wanting to serve as election judges. Information about this or any other election questions can be found on the county’s website or by calling the clerk’s office at 217-348-0523.

