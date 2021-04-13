Eastern Illinois University police chief announces candidacy for sheriff

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University police Chief Kent Martin has announced that he plans to run for Coles County sheriff next year.

Martin said will seek the Republican nomination for the sheriff’s office, which is one of the offices that will be on the ballot in 2022.

Martin has been the EIU police chief since 2016 and has been with the university’s police department since 1997. His 27-year law enforcement career includes time as chief of police in the Edgar County village of Kansas before beginning work at EIU.

Martin is the first candidate to make an announcement about running for the sheriff’s office.

Current Sheriff Jimmy Rankin, a two-term Republican, couldn’t be reached to be asked about whether he plans to run for re-election.

The filing period for candidates to appear on the March 15 primary ballot has not yet been announced by the Illinois State Board of Elections. Nomination winners in the primary will advance to the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.